Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as ex-Baylor hooper Aaronette Vonleh gets welcomed to Dallas

Shelomi Sanders hyped up center Aaronette Vonleh as she landed in Dallas ahead of her potential WNBA debut. She was the 31st overall pick in the draft, where the Wings picked up other notable players. The biggest star of them was former UConn guard Paige Bueckers, who was the top pick of the night at The Shed in NYC's Hudson Yards.

As all the franchise's new players made their way to the facilities on Wednesday, the Wings posted a snippet on Instagram. Aziaha James, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly were also showcased alongside Bueckers and Vonleh.

Shelomi Sanders, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs' guard and daughter of Deion Sanders, reposted one of the carousel pictures to hype up Aaronette Vonleh.

"Love your life @aaronettevonleh," Shelomi wrote on her story repost.

Shelomi Sanders hypes up Vonleh for her stint with the Dallas Wings | via @shelomisanders/ig

Vonleh is coming off her best season with the Baylor Bears, averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds on 58.5% shooting. She began her college career with Arizona and transferred to for her sophomore and junior years.

Aaronette Vonleh is yet to solidify a spot in the Dallas Wings' rotation. The big league sees roster cuts each year as training transitions to the regular season due to limited spots available on each team. For example, less than 15 drafted players made it to the court last season.

Shelomi Sanders is coming of her best season but is yet to solidify a significant role

Shelomi Sanders transferred away from her father's Colorado last season to seek a bigger role with a basketball program and landed with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. She capitalized on the opportunity, ensuring that it didn't pan out like her previous two seasons.

Sanders participated in 26 games, logging in 3.9 minutes per game. She averaged 1.2 ppg, 0.4 rpg and 0.3 apg on 23.3% shooting. Given how Sanders had played less 20 total minutes across her freshman and sophomore years, her junior year was a huge success.

"Not only does she want to make a name for herself but we also have the platform and the resources for her to do it," Bulldogs coach Dawn Thornton said about Sanders last offseason.

"She is well-known for her game behind the arc and I love big guards that can score the ball. She has great athleticism and will make it very hard for teams to zone us. Shelomi's commitment and determination will send her potential through the roof," he added.

Shelomi Sanders is yet to capitalize fully on the opportunities she has with Alabama A&M. She's yet to display her long range efficiency, making only 4 of 26 triples last season.

