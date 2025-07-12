Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders gushes over daughter Shelomi Sanders' wholesome TikTok 

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of NFL legend and current Colorado football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, expressed her love and adoration for their daughter, Shelomi Sanders, on social media. On Friday, Pilar shared a wholesome TikTok video made by Shelomi in an Instagram post.

The post featured Shelomi Sanders walking down a sidewalk, sporting a braided hairstyle, gold jewelry and a black athletic jersey, all while smiling alongside her mom. The short video highlighted Shelomi Sanders’ fun personality as fans flooded the comment section with praise.

“I love her sooooo much!!! 💗💗💗💗💗💗 my beautiful babygirl @shelomisanders,” Pilar captioned the post.

Fans expressed their excitement and admiration in the comment section. Shelomi has been in the spotlight since transferring from Colorado to Alabama A&M, where she enjoyed more playing time this past season. She shared her time off the court with her mom.

As Alabama A&M gears up for another season, Shelomi will look to build on her momentum. With her brothers now in the NFL and her father will be preparing for a new era at Colorado without any of his children on the roster.

Shelomi Sanders shines at Alabama A&M with an Award-Winning season

Shelomi Sanders has made waves at Alabama A&M after transferring from Colorado in April 2024. The 5-foot-6 guard’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. On Jun. 13, Sanders was named Alabama A&M Athletics’ Bulldog of the Week on Instagram, a recognition that highlighted her impact on the squad. It marked a high point in a season of transition and opportunity for the youngest daughter, Deion Sanders.

Shelomi began her college career at Jackson State, where her father coached football from 2020 to 2022. When Deion accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, Shelomi and her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, followed him to Boulder. However, her time on the court at Colorado was limited. As a walk-on, Shelomi appeared in five games during the 2023–24 season, putting up three points, three rebounds and one steal.

Her decision to transfer reportedly sparked mixed emotions from her father. At Alabama A&M, Shelomi secured more playing time and a chance to contribute. During the 2024–25 season, she appeared in 26 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.2 points, 0.3 assists and 0.4 rebounds.

She posted a season-high six points twice and impressed in a preseason game with 14 points against Oakwood University. Shelomi's new squad, led by coach Dawn Thornton, went on to win 21 games, their most in Division I history. They also secured a spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

