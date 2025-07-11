Shelomi Sanders, youngest daughter of Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, poked fun at her place in the family’s “sibling rankings.” On Thursday, Shelomi shared a TikTok video where she jokingly expressed frustration about being ranked low in hypothetical sibling rankings.

Wearing a green hoodie and a chain, Shelomi mouthed along to a sound and reacted to the reposted video from TikTok.

“They saying #justiceforbossy that’s what they sayin 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️,” Sanders wrote. “Me every time sibling/kid rankings come out and I’m at the bottom.”

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, remains unbothered by "sibling rankings" - Image source: Instagram/shelomisanders

Sander embraced her place with humor and confidence as she appeared unbothered by the ranking.

Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been married twice with five children, including two daughters. His first marriage was to Carolyn Chambers, which lasted from 1989 to 1998. They share two children: Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion later married Pilar Sanders, but their relationship ended in 2015. The share three children: Two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi Sanders. Shilo plays safety, while Shedeur is a quarterback. They both played under their father at the University of Colorado before departing for the NFL this year.

Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Shelomi, unlike her brothers, chose basketball and currently plays for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Shelomi Sanders partners with CREEJ in new activism move

On Jun. 22, Shelomi announced a new partnership with the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ), a nonprofit organization focused on tackling environmental injustice in underserved and neglected rural communities across the United States.

“Rooted in purpose. Powered by change. Proud to stand with @creejorg,” Sanders wrote.

In the video, she explained why the work of CREEJ was so critical. The organization’s mission is to address systemic environmental issues, particularly the lack of access to clean water and sanitation.

Shelomi praised CREEJ for taking direct action, helping to repair broken systems, and advocating for lasting improvements in rural America.

“So many communities in the U.S are still living without basic needs like clean water or proper sewer systems,” Shelomi said. “That’s why I’m proud to be partnering with CREEJ.

“Not only are they fighting for justice but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas. So I stand with CREEJ and their mission to make clean and safe living conditions a right and not a privilege.”

Her message reflected the purpose described in the caption. This was not Shelomi Sanders’ first step into advocacy. She has been a public supporter for people living with Type 1 diabetes, a condition she manages herself.

