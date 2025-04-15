Coach Yo doubles down on her Paige Bueckers take with 2-word message 

Ole Miss Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin doubled down on her Paige Bueckers take before the UConn Huskies star was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday night. Coach Yo replied to her previous post on X/Twitter, where she listed four good traits of Bueckers.

Coach Yo wrote back in November that everything Bueckers does is effortless, her maturity shows in her play, she respects good competition and she makes everyone around her better. She concluded her message by writing that she enjoyed coaching against Bueckers and that "she's elite".

She repeated those last two words with her post ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft:

"She's elite," Coach Yo wrote.

McPhee-McCuin also traveled to New York to support her player Madison Scott in the 2025 WNBA draft. They both got emotional after the Dallas Wings selected Scott with the No. 14 overall pick.

Scott flourished in her final year under Coach Yo, leading the team in scoring, assists and blocked shots during the 2024-25 season. She averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 dimes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks through 33 games for the Rebels, who lost in the Sweet 16 against top-seeded UCLA.

How Paige Bueckers fared against Coach Yo's Ole Miss in their last NCAA showdown

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies faced Coach Yo and the Ole Miss Rebels at the 2024 Baha Mar Women's Championship Game in Nassau, Bahamas, on Nov. 27. Bueckers punished the Ole Miss defense, scoring a game-high 29 points on 11-for-17 shooting in UConn's 73-60 victory.

Bueckers shot 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe in that contest. She also amassed four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes of action.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of their national championship game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers helped the Huskies pull away in the second half, scoring 15 points during that period. UConn outscored Ole Miss 32-22 after the Rebels sliced the deficit to three points early in the third quarter.

On the other hand, Madison Scott was one of four players to score in double figures for the Rebels, dropping 10 points on 5-for-17 shooting. She also had seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in the contest.

How do you think Madison Scott and Paige Bueckers will fare with the Dallas Wings next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

