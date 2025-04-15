Geno Auriemma’s funny “favoritism” for Azzi Fudd over Paige Bueckers leaves fans in splits: “Paige is the one leaving”

Geno Auriemma and Azzi Fudd traveled to New York to join Paige Bueckers as the UConn superstar took the next step in her basketball career during the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night. Auriemma's arrival in the venue left fans in splits as they accused the UConn coach of favoritism for Fudd over Bueckers.
The video showed Auriemma hugging Fudd on draft night. When it came to Bueckers, though, the UConn coach tapped his former player on the shoulder several times before going to his seat. The scene drew funny reactions from college hoops fans on X (formerly Twitter).
"Geno please the favoritism is showing, hugged Azzi but just tapped Paige’s shoulder lmaooo," one fan wrote.
"Lmao Azzi really Geno's princess," one fan commented.
"Mind u Paige is the one leaving," one fan pointed out.
Here are some other reactions.
"He's so f***ing funny like Paige is the one leaving, Azzi the peoples princess!!" one fan replied.
"He done moved on to next season already..." one fan shared.
"I mean, she’s the People’s Princess for a reason," one fan posted.
Paige Bueckers eventually took center stage as she was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She was hugged by both Fudd and Auriemma after her name was called.
How Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd fared in their final game together under Geno Auriemma at UConn
The road to the NCAA championship wasn't easy for Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, who dealt with devastating knee injuries during their time at UConn. They were finally both healthy during the Huskies' 2025 March Madness campaign and that resulted in UConn winning its 12th national championship.
Fudd dazzled in the title game against South Carolina, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Fudd, who made all five of her free-throw attempts, also amassed five boards, three steals and one dime in UConn's 82-59 win.
Bueckers also stepped up in her final game under Geno Auriemma, scoring 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Bueckers, who knocked down all seven of her attempts from the charity stripe, also racked up six boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal.
Fudd and Bueckers both played 38 minutes against the Gamecocks, who failed in their bid to win back-to-back NCAA titles.
