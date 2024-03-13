Cody Williams injury update: Latest on Colorado forward ahead of Pac-12 tournament

Cody Williams is still questionable to play in the Pac-12 tournament.

Williams hasn't played since February 24 due to an ankle injury but has returned to practice. With the Pac-12 tournament set to begin on Thursday, according to a report, Williams' status for that game is uncertain.

"Colorado's Cody Williams (ankle) has been practicing this week, but his official status for Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament game is still TBD, per a school spokesman. Williams has not played since 2/24."

If the Buffaloes get Wiliams back, it would be big for their hopes in the Pac-12 tournament. The freshman forward is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is a crucial player for the Buffaloes offense.

Speaking on Tuesday, however, Cody Williams said he is back and will play in the Pac-12 tournament.

"I wanted to see if I could play through it," Williams said, via ColoradoSun. "Coach said if I could play that they could really use me out there so I just toughed it out for that game, tried my best and obviously, after that game, I had to get healthy. But at that moment, I was just trying to win and do whatever I can to help my team even if I was hurting a little bit; just have to push through it...

"I'm good now, I'm back."

Williams has played 18 games this season, averaging 13.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 1.8 apg.

Buffaloes’ streak and Cody Williams’ anticipated return for Pac-12 tournament

Should Cody Williams participate in the Pac-12 tournament, his presence would further elevate the Colorado Buffaloes’ performance. Currently, with a six-game winning streak, Colorado stands as one of the most formidable teams in the nation.

"It's definitely a strain on your mental toughness just because you get a groove going, you get hurt, you get back and you get hurt again," Williams said. "I couldn't really do a whole lot of conditioning just because it was my ankle but now that I'm back, I've been doing a lot of conditioning, getting game reps in and really just getting game ready.

"My team is on a 6-0 run right now so I'm just hopping in there and doing whatever I can to help us win. Try not to force anything and know it's going to come back. Whatever coach needs me to do or however he needs me to play, just being open to that and accepting that role."

Colorado will open the Pac-12 tournament against the winner of Arizona State vs. Utah.

