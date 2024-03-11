Pac-12 Tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The postseason is upon us in men's college basketball, as the Pac-12 Tournament is only a few days away. The tournament winner will get an automatic entry into March Madness 2024, and how these teams perform will play a significant role if they are part of the field of 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a look at everything we need to know about the Pac-12 Tournament before it officially begins.

Pac-12 Tournament bracket 2024

With 12 teams in the conference, the top four seeds (Arizona, Washington State, Colorado, Oregon) receive a bye into the quarterfinal round. The remaining eight teams will face off in the first round and embark on the four-day tournament.

The winner of this single-elimination tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, so the stakes are as high as possible, with this being the only way some teams can go dancing this season.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule 2024

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 (9) USC vs. (8) Washington 3:00 PM 2 (12) Oregon State vs. (5) UCLA 5:30 PM 3 (10) Stanford vs. (7) California 9:00 PM 4 (11) Arizona State vs. (6) Utah 11:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (ET) 5 Game 1 Winner vs. (1) Arizona 3:00 PM 6 Game 2 Winner vs. (4) Oregon 5:30 PM 7 Game 3 Winner vs. (2) Washington State 9:00 PM 8 Game 4 Winner vs. (3) Colorado 11:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (ET) 9 Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 8:00 PM 10 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 10:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time (ET) 11 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 9:00 PM

When does the Pac-12 Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: March 13-16, 2024

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Pac-12 Tournament will primarily be airing on the Pac-12 Network, but the Colorado quarterfinal and second semifinal games will be broadcast on FS1.

The finals will also air on FOX, so some major viewership will be there. Fans can also watch them on YouTube TV and Fubo if they cannot access those channels.

Pac-12 Tournament Tickets 2024

According to the official website, the Pac-12 Tournament appears to be sold out. However, if you are in the Las Vegas area, there are third-party websites selling tickets to the event that will get you to see all the action.

What date does March Madness 2024 start?

The games officially begin on March 19, when the First Four games begin, but the Round of Four does not start until March 21. Selection Sunday is on March 17, and that is where we find out all the programs that will be competing for the NCAA Championship as well as the entire bracket for March Madness.

Also Read: Big East Conference Tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more