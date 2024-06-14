"Coleman Hawkins is a bum" "Good news" — Fans divided over Coleman Hawkins' Kansas State commitment ahead of 2024 season

College basketball fans are torn on Coleman Hawkins transferring to Kansas State. Hawkins left Illinois to join the Wildcats, and with that, he got a $2 million NIL deal.

Hawkins was the best player left in the transfer portal. It is a big addition for the Wildcats, who have been active in the portal.

Last season, Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his fourth season at Illinois. Although he had success last year, some college basketball fans didn't like the move.

"Coleman is a good player. But $2 million?! Agent deserves a raise. No one worked the market better," a fan wrote.

"He’s a bum," another fan wrote.

Other fans, however, like the move and think Hawkins will do well at Kansas State.

"Good news," a fan added.

"Better be worth it! Anything short of a sweet sixteen is a bust IMO," a fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, couldn't get past the amount of money that Hawkins received from Kansas State.

"Sometimes I like to think what I would have done with 2 million dollars as a college aged athlete…..," a fan added.

"Respectfully, he’s not that good and no where near worth that kind of money. But absolutely good for him!!," a fan wrote.

Coleman Hawkins' college basketball career

Coleman Hawkins was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Illinois. He had offers from the likes of Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State, USC and Rutgers.

In his freshman season, Hawkins played in 25 games and averaged just 1.4 points. He followed that up by averaging 5.9 points and then 9.9 points in subsequent seasons.

However, Hawkins stepped it up last season, as he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

