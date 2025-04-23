Coleman Hawkins drops 2-word reaction as former Kansas State teammate joins Ben McCollum's Iowa 

Kansas State guard Coleman Hawkins shared a two-word reaction on social media as his former teammate, Brendan Hausen, joined Iowa.
The Hawkeyes were one of the first movers as they learned about Hausen entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 guard joins the university on scholarship for the final year of his eligibility.
"Yessir B," Coleman Hawkins wrote in support of his former teammate.
The Hawkeyes have added a reliable shooter in the Amarillo, Texas, native who will also add value to their floor spacing. Overall, he could be an important piece for Iowa and their new coach, Ben McCollum.
Coleman Hawkins was seen cheering his ex-teammate in NBA playoffs
Coleman Hawkins is big on brotherhood as he was seen reposting posts of his ex-Illinois teammate Brandin Podziemski, who joined the Golden State Warriors. The sophomore star had a great stretch of games at the end of the regular season, and Hawkins was chuffed for his teammate.
Hawkins retweeted a post by Polymarket Hoops, which highlighted Podziemski's run of form in his last four games.
Hawkins and Illinois suffered a bad breakup, with both parties having suffered as a result. He hasn't had the same success at Kansas State as they missed the NCAA Tournament, putting a major dent in his draft stock.
Similarly, Fighting Illini fans missed the senior player throughout the season and voiced their support for Hawkins, who has moved away to the Kansas State Wildcats.
The 23-year-old Sacramento native still had an average of 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks last season. Hawkins shot 40.1% from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc. The forward has had some exceptional career-high metrics and could prove to be a valuable asset for many NBA teams.
The versatile forward has enough strengths in his quiver to succeed at the next level in his basketball career. Hawkins is known for his floor spacing, defensive versatility and playmaking skills.
His basketball IQ, especially in setting screens, also deserves a mention, along with his work ethic on both ends of the court.
