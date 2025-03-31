College Basketball Crown injury report, 31 March: Full list of injured players for Round One, Day 1 of the tournament

The Crown Tournament is set to start this Monday night. The postseason competition will see the Utah Utes, Butler Bulldogs, George Washington Revolutionaries, Boise State Broncos, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Georgetown Hoyas and Washington State Cougars battle it out for a chance at postseason glory.

Ad

Here's the full list of injuries and unavailable players ahead of the start of the tournament.

College Basketball Crown injury report

Ibi Traore has been out of the season with an undisclosed injury. The freshman is already aiming for his recovery for the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Ezra Ausar is considered a game-time decision for Utah. He has been out with a knee injury since March 11th.

Ad

Trending

#2 Butler Bulldogs

The Bulldogs won't have Yame Butler and Jamie Kaiser. Both are out for the season, but not due to injuries. Butler came via transfer portal, while Kaiser decided to redshirt. Finley Bizjack is considered a game-time decision for them, having suffered an ankle injury on March 13 during a Big East tournament clash with St. John's

#3 George Washington Revolutionaries

Garrett Johnson is a game-time decision for the Revolutionaries' matchup with Boise State. Johnson hasn't played much in 2024-25, after suffering an ACL tear in 2024. Don't expect him to feature much if he's available.

Ad

#4 Boise State Broncos

The Broncos have no major injuries in their roster. The only player they won't count on during the Crown Tournament is Dominic Parolin, who decided to redshirt for the rest of the year.

The Cornhuskers have several injuries ahead of their game against Arizona State. Braxton Meah and Gavin Griffiths are both game-time decisions, carrying an ankle injury since March 26th.

Guard Rollie Worster is out of the Crown Tournament with a foot injury, while Rienk Mast will miss the entirety of the current season as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered last year.

Ad

#6 Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils and the Cornhuskers seem to be battling to see who has the most injuries ahead of the tournament. Jayden Quaintance has been carrying a knee injury since March 11th, and is considered a game-time decision by the team.

Austin Nunez remains out with a foot injury he suffered in December, which cost him the season. Brandon Gardner isn't injured, but won't be available after joining the transfer portal on March 24th.

Ad

Julius Halaifonua and Caleb Williams are considered game-time decisions for Georgetown. Halaifonua suffered an ankle injury in December and had to undergo surgery, from which he's still recovering. Williams is carrying an undisclosed injury.

Thomas Sorber suffered a season-ending foot injury in late February. Drew Fielder, for his part, joined the transfer portal and isn't available either.

Dane Erikstrup is expected to play against Georgetown on Monday at the Crown tournament, although he's carrying what has been described as a "head injury". Nate Calmese is unavailable after joining the transfer portal. Cedric Coward remains unavailable after the shoulder injury he suffered in December. Casey Jones, for his part, decided to redshirt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here