College basketball transfer rumors: Auburn "not involved" in PJ Haggerty sweepstakes as Memphis guard reportedly seeks $4M in NIL packages

AAC Player of the Year PJ Haggerty is aiming to hear his name in the NBA draft next month. The guard, who also entered the portal last month, was the leading scorer for Memphis last season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 47.6% efficiency. While he appeared in the combine earlier this month, Haggerty's basketball future currently hangs in the balance.
The major headline from his transfer is that the guard is reportedly seeking $4 million in NIL, which has limited his options. He also wants to primarily play point guard in his next program.
With that, basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported Saturday that Auburn remains uninterested in acquiring the guard through the portal. Memphis basketball analyst Hitmen Hoops earlier reported that Bruce Pearl's staff was eyeing PJ Haggerty in case Tahaad Pettiford remains in the NBA draft.
"Auburn is not involved for Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty and has not spoken to him, per source. K-State remains the main school involved although sources confirm he’s seeking around $4M in NIL. A return to Memphis would ‘only’ get him about $1.2M, per sources," he wrote on X.
Ole Miss was the prime option when Haggerty entered the portal. NC State, behind its NIL capacity, was also in line to land the guard, but the Wolfpack are reportedly out of the running after landing Darrion Williams.
Kansas State is the frontrunner to sign PJ Haggerty
Kansas State is reported to be in pursuit of PJ Haggerty and can land the guard with a lucrative NIL package. Jerome Tang has already built a promising transfer class this offseason and Haggerty could be the final piece to an NCAA tournament-worthy roster.
However, there are no official reports from either Wildcats or Haggerty yet. The guard is currently focused on elevating his draft stock.
"If I have to (return to college), then I have to, but right now - I'm just focused on the draft," he said on May 14, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
"I feel like it only takes one team to love you. Just seeing which team will take a chance on me, which one will give me an opportunity to get drafted."
PJ Haggerty has until Wednesday to decide whether he wants to return to college or continue with his draft journey.
