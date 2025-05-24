$1.7 million NIL-valued PJ Haggerty’s future still unsure as Will Wade’s NC State reportedly set to stop pursuing Memphis star

PJ Haggerty's NCAA future remains up in the air. Recruits News shared an update from On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton on its Instagram page on Friday, stating that Will Wade and the NC State Wolfpack have reportedly stopped pursuing the Memphis star.

The NC State Wolfpack were linked with a move for PJ Haggerty after he entered the transfer portal last month. Will Wade has been busy getting players in the transfer market, adding Quadir Copeland, Colt Langdon, Alyn Breed, Tre Holloman, Jerry Deng, and Terrance Arceneaux to NC State's lineup.

Wade nabbed his biggest catch yet on Thursday, securing the commitment of Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, who withdrew from the NBA draft days earlier. According to Tipton, Williams' arrival at NC State effectively ended the Wolfpack's pursuit of Haggerty.

PJ Haggerty, who has an NIL value of $1.7 million per On3, will now have to look for other options with NC State moving on to other targets. The Wolfpack aren't done signing players as they have been linked with a move for North Carolina big man Ven-Allen Lubin.

Haggerty is the top remaining men's basketball player in the portal following Williams' move to NC State. Haggerty is reportedly asking for at least $4 million from prospective schools. He led the Tigers in scoring and assists, averaging 21.7 points and 3.7 dimes through 35 games last season.

How PJ Haggerty fared for the Memphis Tigers during their 2025 postseason run

PJ Haggerty spent just one season at Memphis before deciding to enter the transfer portal. He picked the perfect time to test his value in the transfer market after posting career-best numbers in scoring and rebounding during the 2024-25 season.

PJ Haggerty (#4) of the Memphis Tigers looks for a pass during the second half of the game against the Colorado State Rams in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Getty

Haggerty played for TCU and Tulsa before transferring to Memphis. He led the Tigers to victory in this year's AAC Championship, dropping a game-high 23 points in Memphis' 84-72 win over UAB in the final. The victory helped Memphis secure the No. 5 seed in the West regional bracket of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Haggerty and the Tigers' March Madness campaign was short-lived though as they lost 78-70 to the Colorado State Rams in the first round. Haggerty scored 18 points on 7-for-23 shooting in his final game for Memphis.

