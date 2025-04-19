"Get ready for the Nico treatment": Fans call out PJ Haggerty amid reports of massive demand, days after leaving Penny Hardaway's squad

College hoops fans called out PJ Haggerty on Friday after reports emerged that he is seeking a massive amount of money for his transfer days after he left Penny Hardaway's Memphis squad.

Ad

On3 Sports shared on its X account basketball analyst Jeff Goodman's report that Haggerty is asking for at least $4 million from prospective teams for him to consider their offers. He also demanded that the point guard position be primarily his when he joins his future team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

That drew reactions from fans, who compared the Haggerty transfer saga to the Nico Iamaleava debacle with Tennessee just days earlier.

"Get ready for the Nico treatment. Bummer for this kid," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not again. Didn’t you learn from Nico?" one fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He really learned nothing from Nico “I’mma-Leave-Ya-Tomorrah” huh?" one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions.

"$4 million is insane. Congrats if he’s able to land it, but this type of pay is not going to be sustainable in college sports. The current atmosphere is going to turn a lot of fans away from the sport," one fan replied.

"Dude not see what happened to Nico? Looks like another greedy athlete is gonna have to learn the hard way," one fan shared.

Ad

"Does he not read or know what is happening to people like him asking for unreasonable $ in a college atmosphere. Good luck Greedy," one fan posted.

"The only guy from this year that is worth remotely close to 4 M is Cooper Flagg," another fan tweeted.

How PJ Haggerty fared for the Memphis Tigers in the 2024-25 NCAA season

PJ Haggerty posted impressive numbers for Memphis in the 2024-25 NCAA season, leading the Tigers not only in scoring but also in assists and steals. The sophomore guard, who previously played for TCU and Tulsa, averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 boards, 3.7 dimes and 1.8 steals through 35 games in his first season with the Memphis Tigers.

Ad

PJ Haggerty (#4) of the Memphis Tigers looks for a pass during the first half of the game against the Colorado State Rams in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 21, 2025. Photo: Getty

PJ Haggerty immediately won trophies in his first year under coach Penny Hardaway, leading Memphis to the AAC regular-season title and victory in the AAC Championship.

Unfortunately for Haggerty and the Tigers, they failed to bring home the trophy in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They stumbled in the first round of March Madness, losing 78-70 to No. 12 seed Colorado State. Haggerty struggled with his outside shot in the loss, missing seven of his eight 3-point attempts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here