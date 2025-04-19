Days after Nico Iamaleava debacle, Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty reportedly demands $4m from potential suitors

PJ Haggerty is looking to cash in on his transfer portal move and avoid the fate that quarterback Nico Iamaleava faced days ago. Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that the Memphis transfer is seeking at least $4 million from potential suitors for him to consider joining their teams.

That is the same amount that Iamaleava reportedly demanded from Tennessee to remain with the Volunteers in the 2025-26 NCAA season. The Vols, who were set to pay Iamaleava $2 million this coming season, rejected his demands and forced the quarterback to find a new team instead.

Iamaleava settled for a move to UCLA, with the Bruins' offer less than what he was supposed to receive from Tennessee. With California's state income tax rate set at 13 percent, it's safe to say Iamaleava fumbled the bag with his decision to get more NIL money from the Vols.

That hasn't deterred PJ Haggerty from seeking a huge payday ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season. The AAC Player of the Year was a vital cog for coach Penny Hardaway in the 2024-25 campaign, leading the Memphis Tigers in scoring, assists and steals. He averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 dimes, and 1.8 steals through 35 games.

How PJ Haggerty's Memphis fared in the 2024-25 NCAA season

PJ Haggerty and the Memphis Tigers headed into the 2025 NCAA Tournament with momentum on their side. They captured the AAC regular-season title after finishing the conference with a 16-2 slate. They won another trophy a week later, beating Wichita State, Tulane and UAB to reign supreme in the 2025 AAC Championship.

PJ Haggerty (#4) of the Memphis Tigers looks for a pass during the second half of the game against the Colorado State Rams in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 21, 2025. Photo: Getty

Haggerty dazzled in the 83-80 win over Wichita State, scoring 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting. He made a living at the charity stripe, going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Haggerty, who grabbed nine rebounds and issued four assists, also displayed his defensive prowess against the Shockers. He racked up three steals and one block in 38 minutes of action.

He followed that up with an 18-point outing against Tulane before recording 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the 84-72 win over UAB in the championship game.

The fifth-seeded Tigers' NCAA title hopes quickly ended, though, as they lost 78-70 to the 12th-seeded Colorado State Rams in the first round of March Madness. Haggerty dropped 18 points in the defeat, shooting 7-for-23 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

