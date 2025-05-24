After Darrion Williams, NC State reportedly makes move in the transfer portal with another boost for Will Wade

Will Wade isn't done bolstering NC State's lineup after acquiring Darrion Williams via the transfer portal. On Friday, Recruits News shared a report on Instagram that North Carolina's Ven-Allen Lubin is closing in on the move to the Wolfpack, joining Williams on Wade's loaded roster.

Before landing Williams on Thursday, Wade had secured the commitments of Alyn Breed, Quadir Copeland, Jerry Deng, Colt Langdon, Tre Holloman and Terrance Arceneaux.

Adding Lubin to the Wolfpack's lineup will be another boost for Wade, who spent two seasons at McNeese State before moving to NC State. Lubin, who entered the transfer portal last month, said at the time that he intended to return to North Carolina for the 2025-26 season.

Things have changed, though, with the Wolfpack getting a crystal ball prediction from NC State reporter Cory Smith that they would land the talented big man. Lubin has used the transfer portal several times in his college basketball career, playing for three different schools in his previous three seasons.

Lubin started his career at Notre Dame before transferring to Vanderbilt. He posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots during his sophomore year with the Commodores before moving to the Tar Heels for his junior season.

Comparing Darrion Williams and Ven-Allen Lubin's 2024-25 numbers as Will Wade's NC State lineup takes shape

Darrion Williams joined the Will Wade revolution at NC State days after withdrawing from the NBA draft. He dazzled during his junior season at Texas Tech, averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 dimes per game.

Darrion Williams (#5) of Texas Tech celebrates during the second half against Florida Gators in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Getty

Darrion Williams, who led the Red Raiders in scoring and assists during the 2024-25 season, helped Texas Tech reach the Elite Eight round of this year's March Madness. He averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the wins over UNC Wilmington, Drake and Arkansas. He finished his career at Texas Tech with a 23-point performance in the loss to Florida in the Elite Eight.

Ven-Allen Lubin played 37 games for the Tar Heels in the 2024-25 season, making 20 starts under coach Hubert Davis. He led UNC in rebounding and blocked shots, averaging 5.5 boards and 0.9 blocks. Lubin scored in double figures in his final game for North Carolina in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, dropping 14 points in the Tar Heels' 71-64 loss to No. 6 seed Ole Miss.

