“I f*cking love Will Wade”: NC State fans delirious Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams commits to Wolfpack

Coach Will Wade secured another commitment for NC State, adding former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams through the transfer portal. Recruits News broke the news of Williams' move on its Instagram page on Thursday.

Williams declared for the NBA Draft after Texas Tech's 2024-25 season ended but withdrew his name from the list on Tuesday. He posted career-best numbers in scoring and assists last season, averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 dimes through 34 games in his junior year with the Red Raiders.

Wade has been busy strengthening NC State's roster since joining the Wolfpack from McNeese State. He added Terrance Arceneaux, Colt Langdon, Tre Holloman, Jerry Deng, Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland to NC State's lineup before Williams' arrival.

NC State fans couldn't hide their delight on social media after Wade and the Wolfpack secured another prized recruit in the transfer portal.

"WILL WADE I LOVE YOU," one fan replied.

"I f*cking love Will Wade," another fan commented.

"Will Wade you beautiful man you, let's go," one fan chimed in.

More NC State fans shared their delight after Will Wade's latest deal to land Williams.

"Another sa offer. Will Wade is putting in work. They should be pretty good, another fan shared.

"We're so back," one fan posted.

"I've seen enough build the statue," another fan wrote.

How Darrion Williams fared for Texas Tech in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Texas Tech Red Raiders secured a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Championship with a 25-8 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 3 seed in the West regional bracket.

The Red Raiders opened their March Madness campaign with a first-round clash against No. 14 seed UNC Wilmington. Darrion Williams nearly posted a double-double in that contest, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds in Texas Tech's 82-72 win.

Darrion Williams (#5) of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after scoring during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Chase Center. Photo: Getty

Darrion Williams wreaked havoc in the second round against No. 11 seed Drake, scoring 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting in Texas Tech's 77-64 win. He continued his hot shooting in the Sweet 16, amassing 20 points and nine boards in Texas Tech's 85-83 overtime victory over No. 10 seed Arkansas.

Williams and the Red Raiders' title hopes ended in the Elite Eight, though, losing 84-79 to eventual champions Florida. He dazzled in his final game for Texas Tech, recording 23 points, five boards and three steals.

