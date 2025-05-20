Former Texas Tech Red Raiders' Darrion Williams won't be entering the 2025 NBA draft on June 26 in Brooklyn. The forward attended the combine in Chicago from May 11 to 18 but failed to stand out in agility and measurement drills. He was one of the 40 players who laced up for the scrimmage and represented Team Domercant.

The outing did not improve his stock as he went scoreless on 0 of 5 shooting in 26 minutes of action. Williams re-enters the Division I circuit and will be suiting up for a new team in the 2025-26 season. He has one year of eligibility left.

"BREAKING: Texas Tech star forward Darrion Williams has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft, per @jon.rothstein. Where should he go? 👀," Recruits News posted on IG.

Fans immediately rushed to the comment section, with some hoping that Darrion Williams would return to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

"Stay at Texas Tech? 👀🔥," a fan wrote.

"Back to tech ?" a user commented.

"Bro just comeback so we can go to the natty," another fan added.

Other fans speculated about different schools that the forward could fit into.

"The world famous buckeyes ❤️🙌," a user wrote.

"He’s going to look good in a Jayhawk uniform," a fan commented.

"Come join boogie 👀 (yes I’m greedy)," another user added.

Darrion Williams met with Kansas' Bill Self after exiting the NBA draft race

Darrion Williams wasted no time after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft, as he was reported to be meeting Bill Self for an official visit. The Kansas Jayhawks and NC State are the prime contenders for landing the forward in the transfer portal.

Self and his coaching staff are working overtime and aiming for Williams to leave Lawrence as a KU member.

Williams is coming off his best season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals on 43.9% efficiency. He suited up for the Nevada Wolf Pack in his freshman season before transferring to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. His addition will significantly impact Kansas's offensive abilities next season.

