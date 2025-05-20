"Going to be face of the League": Hoops fans react to projected No.1 2026 NBA draft pick Darryn Peterson's latest post

With mock drafts happening left and right in anticipation of the 2025 NBA draft, Darryn Peterson is getting himself projected as the possible first draft pick in 2026. This is over AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, as well as a slew of other college stars who may possibly declare next year.

Before the 2026 draft actually happens, however, he still has to spend his freshman year in Kansas. He is also showing some love for his AAU team, Phenom United, in a post on Instagram on Monday, as he prepares his transition from high school to college:

The video, which has Darryn Peterson interacting with some of the team's players and coaches, has gotten a lot of people talking, many of whom are already talking about him making an impact beyond college ball.

"This goin to be the face of the league in a couple years. Facts," one commenter pointed out.

"One of dem ones !! 🖤," another commenter added.

"It’s up from here 🤞🏾🪣," said another person.

Meanwhile, others are just enjoying him in the present, while others are already excited for the possible impact he might bring to the Kansas Jayhawks.

"#rockchalk❤️💙" commented one Kansas Jayhawks fan.

"Man of the people 🔥🔥🔥," another commenter said.

"Big time," another person commented.

Hoops fans react to Darryn Peterson showing some love for his former AAU team, Phemom United (Source: IG/ darrynp1)

On February 28, ESPN released the results of its initial 2026 NBA mock draft, and it found Darryn Peterson to be chosen No. 1 overall. This is echoed by the Northeast Ohio, which also had Peterson as the No. 1 pick next year.

Darryn Peterson reveals which Kansas Jayhawks player he is most excited to play with

Darryn Peterson improved his point guard game during his senior year, mainly his passing. When he was asked by the Kansas City Star newspaper in March which future Kansas teammate he was most excited to play with, he picked a high-flying big man and a possible lob target he could use his passing skills on.

"Flory," answered Peterson.

Peterson was talking about Flory Bidunga, who may become his primary lob or assist target once he gets to Kansas. Bidunga was a five-star prospect from the Class of 2024, and the Kansas City Star noted that he is the one who seems to be the best fit for Peterson's play style.

