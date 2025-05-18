VIDEO: 5-star Caleb Holt shows his hooping prowess after grabbing attention from multiple D1 colleges

With the AAU season continuing, five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt was out and about with his team, Game Elite 3SSB. They were in action over the weekend in Iowa for Session II of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, and he has certainly drawn a lot of attention, especially as he has offers from several Division I colleges.

SportsCenter Next shared clips of his weekend highlights on Sunday, and in the video, Holt showed not just his deadly range but also elite scoring.

Caleb Holt, who usually plays for the nationally ranked Grayson Rams, has been impressive during the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. He has led Game Elite's 17U team to a perfect 7-0 record so far, three of which wins came during Friday and Saturday, with their final game of Session II being scheduled for Sunday.

They took on Upward Stars in their Session II opener on Friday, dominantly beating them 77-40. This led to Saturday's two games, beating AR Southeast Elite around noon by a 61-55 score, before they closed Day 2 of Session II against Mass Rivals, winning 70-62.

They will end Session II on Sunday against Iowa United, who lead Group F. Caleb Holt and Game Elite 17U lead Group D and have remained unbeaten so far, unlike Iowa United, who stand 6-1.

College teams usually send coaches to check out future talent during these AAU games, and Holt is certainly getting some attention for himself in leading Game Elite. They are expected to return to the circuit from July 9-13 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Which schools are the favorites to land 5-star shooting guard Caleb Holt so far?

Caleb Holt is ranked by the On3 Industry Ranking as the No. 5 overall from the Class of 2026, which means some of the best schools are in the hunt for him.

Despite playing for Grayson High School in Georgia, Caleb Holt actually originated from Alabama. One school from his home state is considered by On3 as the heavy favorite before he enters his senior year, and that is Auburn. The Tigers have a 35.9% chance of landing him, and this may be because he has unofficially visited the school six times already.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss ranks second with a 21.1% chance, having already officially visited the school already, in addition to one unofficial visit. In third is Alabama, with a 13.7% chance.

