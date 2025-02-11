Adidas basketball and Darryn Peterson react to mixtape reel featuring the Kansas signee's best moments from career-high game vs. AJ Dybantsa's school

The duel between No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson and No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa on Saturday during Grind Session Atlanta still has a lot of people talking. It was a close game, with both five-stars giving some of their best performances yet. In the end, Peterson and Prolific Prep managed to escape with a two-point win, 88-86.

Peterson won Player of the Game honors as he had a career-high 58-point performance against Utah Prep, along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

His performance during Grind Session Atlanta got a new highlight reel from the Shot by Vercetti Instagram page.

"🔥," commented Peterson in the video's comments section.

Darryn Peterson comments on highlight reel vs. AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep (Source: Instagram/ shotbyvercetti)

It was not just the five-star point guard who noticed the highlight video on Instagram, but also the official Adidas Basketball Instagram page.

"🐶," replied Adidas Basketball's official Instagram page.

Adidas Basketball replies to Darryn Peterson highlight reel vs. AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep (Source: Instagram/ shotbyvercetti)

Peterson hit the game-winning shot with only a few seconds left. Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa had 49 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Mazi Mosley added 14 points and three rebounds for Prolific Prep, while Anthony Felesi tallied a double-double for the Utah Prep Athletes with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

This is the second time these two teams met this season, with Peterson & Co. also winning that first game 76-70 on Dec. 8, 2024.

Kansas head coach Bill Self all praises for Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson signed his letter of intent to join Kansas on Nov. 13. Soon after this, Kansas head coach Bill Self talked about his high-profile acquisition.

“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades,” he said. “Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well-drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin."

ESPN and 247Sports have Peterson as No. 2, while On3 and Rivals have him as the No. 3 overall, behind Duke signee Cameron Boozer. All four agree that AJ Dybantsa is ranked No. 1.

