"AJ is not a lock for 1 draft pick next year": Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson's clutch performance

The highly-anticipated rematch between AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep against Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep was on Saturday during Grind Session Atlanta. Last time, Prolific Prep won, and the result was the same this time as Peterson and Co. escaped, 88–86.

With only seconds left, the game was tied until Peterson sank the game-winning 2-pointer. Both players had monster performances, which got fans talking on Instagram.

"Keep telling people. AJ is not a lock for 1 draft pick next year. DP right there," a person wrote.

"Both played outstanding games, but DP keeps coming up with the goods vs every player of year contender," another wrote.

"We got two 'generational' talents playing in front of a crowd that size . No way I’m trading in playing for my hometown team for that lol. And the whole 'we’re doing this for development angle' is severely overrated," another wrote.

More fans talked about how great either five-star prospect did against one another.

"Damn aj can’t mess with dp? this is twice this year and aj damn near my favorite player," one wrote.

"We really about to have back-to-back generational classes. We’re so spoiled," another wrote.

"What’s crazy is yall gonna see this and find a way to hate on AJ lol," another wrote.

Peterson scored 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in that win, while AJ Dybantsa had 49 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal. Anthony Felesi had a double-double for Utah Prep, getting 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals, but as with teammate Dybantsa's efforts, it was not enough to hand the Athletes the victory.

Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa matchup will happen at the Big 12

Whenever AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are matched up against one another, it is always an exciting affair, even though Peterson seems to have Dybantsa's number, being 2-0 against him this season. However, the two are certainly going to meet again in college.

AJ Dybantsa has signed with the BYU Cougars, while Peterson has signed with the Kansas Jayhawks. Both teams are part of the same NCAA division, the Big 12.

Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 with a 7-5 record overall, while BYU is eighth with a 6-6 record.

