How to watch AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson at the Grind Session Showcase - Date, streaming details, and more stats explored

After getting beaten in their first matchup against one another, No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa will face No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson again. The rematch between Dybantsa's Utah Prep Athletes and Peterson's Prolific Prep Crew will happen during The Grind Session Atlanta on Saturday at Meadowcreek High School.

Tipoff for the highly anticipated game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Tanager Sports streaming the game live. For those who want to watch the game in person at Meadowcreek High in Norcross, Georgia, admission costs $15, although children under 6 years of age can get in for free.

In their last meeting, which happened in December, Prolific Prep escaped with a 76-70 victory. Darryn Peterson, a shooting guard, led Prolific Prep to victory and was just two assists shy of a triple-double as he had 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

As for AJ Dybantsa, a small forward, he still had an impressive performance against Prolific Prep, as he had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists. This time, however, Utah Prep has added four-star, 7-foot center Xavion Staton to its roster, with Dybantsa and his teammates wanting revenge against Prolific Prep. Both are BYU signees.

The game will feature three McDonald's All-Americans, with Dybantsa playing for Utah Prep and Darryn Peterson (Kansas signee) and Nico Bundalo (Washington commitment) on Prolific Prep. They will be teaming up with one another for the West team on April 1 in the McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to ESPN, Dybantsa is ranked No. 1 and Peterson No. 2 in the 2025 class, with Bundalo, a 6-10 power forward, at No. 28 and Staton at No. 35.

Grind Session CEO comments on AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson rematch

The AJ Dybantsa-Darryn Peterson rematch is coming in with a lot of hype, especially as the two teams involved are filled with talent.

Prolific Prep, which was where Dybantsa went to school last year, does not just have Peterson and Bundalo, but also Michigan signee Winters Grady and rising sophomore stars Gabe Nesmith and Obinna Ekezie. As for Utah Prep, it has Staton, Dybantsa and four-stars J.J. Mandaquit (point guard, No. 47, Washington signee) and Anthony Felesi (small forward, uncommitted).

Grind Session co-founder and CEO Scott Waldrup talked about the incoming clash in a statement:

“With so much talent on both sides of the court, fans are in for an exciting matchup that promises to be a thrilling battle between two incredibly skilled and determined teams. The stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions between these powerhouses," he said.

Utah Prep is ranked No. 8 by ESPN's national rankings, while Prolific Prep is ranked No. 7.

