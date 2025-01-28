5 Notable NBA father-son duos who have played in the McDonald's All-American game ft. LeBron James & Bronny James

The McDonald's All-American Game is considered one of the most prestigious events in all of high school basketball, as it is an All-Star game that pits the best high school players against one another. The event has gone on for so long that some of the first players in it already have grandchildren.

With that being said, this year's edition will be adding yet another father who had played an All-American game to have his son play as well, and that is Carlos Boozer, whose sons Cayden and Cameron will be playing for the East team this year. There are a lot of dads who have played in the game and had their sons play years later, with some lines even lasting three generations.

5 father-son duos who have played in the McDonald's All-American Game

5) Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson did not just play in the same NBA team as his dad, Rick Brunson, a former New York Knick, but the pair have also played in the McDonald's All-American Game. Rick played back in 1991, with his son Jalen playing in 2015 before heading to Gonzaga and winning an NCAA national championship there.

4) Milt Wagner, Dejuan Wagner, DJ Wagner

This is not the only trio in the list, but this is the only grandfather-father-son trio here.

Milt Wagner, who won an NBA title with the Showtime Lakers, was a McDonald's All-American back in 1981. Twenty years later, his son Dajuan, who would later play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, would also play in the game in 2001. His son, DJ Wagner, would play 22 years later in 2023.

3) Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers

Doc Rivers may be known more as a coach these days, but he was one of the best guards of his time and was a standout in high school. He was named a McDonald's All-American in 1980. Meanwhile, his son, Austin, played the game in 2011 and is now an NBA veteran.

2) LeBron James and Bronny James

When people talk about high school basketball stars, LeBron James is often in the conversation. He was named an All-American in 2003, and a few months later, he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, before his heart problems came up, Bronny James was considered one of the best high school ballers in his class and became an All-American in 2023.

1) Carlos Boozer and the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden

The only other trio in the list because the sons are twins, all three are considered high school stars. Cameron and Cayden will be following their dad's footsteps at Duke next season, but the twin five-stars still have to play the McDonald's All-American game on April 1 before that.

