Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was sensational during the Hawkeyes' 89-68 blowout win against the No. 5 seeded Colorado Buffaloes during their Sweet 16 clash.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (as per On3) registered 29 points, 15 assists and 6 rebounds on 59.1% shooting from the floor during the encounter.

College hoops fans noted that obvious fouls were not awarded against Caitlin Clark during the game.

The winner of the clash had the added incentive of facing off against the reigning national champions, Angel Reese's LSU Tigers and some fans thought that the refs were lenient on Clark to fuel the titanic clash.

Caitlin Clark responds to Big 3 offer

Record-breaking Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has been the subject of intense discourse over the past two days after she was offered $5 million to play in the Big 3 League owned by rapper, Ice Cube.

The rapper confirmed the offer on X and during a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee" show, Ice Cube shared the reasons why the offer appealed to his league.

“They have it (the offer)and if they wanna sign it, we’ll be happy to have her play in the Big3,” Ice Cube said.

“This is a special situation, a special player that’s moving the needle in a lot of different areas, you know, ratings, attendance, ticket sales,” Cube said. “Of course, our sponsors are very interested in a player like this. This is our first look at planning to go after this aggressively because we know it would move the needle in the league and that’s where we wanna be.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark are navigating a tough Albany 2 bracket that features several top sides as the Iowa star attempts to win a national championship before leaving college basketball.

During her Colorado pre-game news conference, Clark finally addressed the issue of her future and the offer from the Big 3 League.

“To be honest, I found out about the Big3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is on just playing basketball,” Clark said. “I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it. My main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that.”

Next up for Caitlin Clark is a repeat of the national championship game from last year and another crack at her arch-rival, LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese, which will undoubtedly draw even more eyes to the tournament.