The Dawn Staley-led South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against NC State in a much-awaited Final Four showdown of the women's NCAA tournament. Just like the last time, fans were excitedly waiting to see the head coach's stylish outfit.

In the Gamecocks vs. Wolfpacks game, the former Olympic medalist decided to dress in lavish Louis Vuitton pieces. Staley was seen donning a trendy LV zipper jacket that had the brand's monogram printed all over it. The zipper was left open and underneath it was a black crop top that added more depth and layer to the entire fit.

Expand Tweet

For bottoms, she chose a leather jogger. Staley made sure to add interesting accessories to her outfits. She layered two necklaces, diamond-studded medium-sized hoops, a watch, and a few bracelets.

Finishing off with Louis Vuitton sneakers and a sleek bun, the coach looked ready to guide her team throughout the game.

Fans were impressed by her latest look and reacted to her classy outfit. One wrote:

"Dawn Staley be fly as f*ck"

Expand Tweet

"Dawn Staley in the Louis Vuitton leather jacket - what a G" said another fan.

"Dawn Staley came LV jacket on ya’ll" a fan wrote.

Some fans said that Dawn Staley looked so good in the jacket that she should become the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

"Dawn Staley Louis Vuitton jacket is so tuff. She need to become an ambassador"another fan added.

"Yall see Dawn Staley got that LV jacket on she dripped out" a fan wrote.

"It’s soooo over for NC State. Dawn Staley got her LOUIS VUITTON ON." One fan wrote.

What is Dawn Staley's ethnicity?

Dawn Staley is native to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was born on May 4, 1970, to parents Clarence and Estelle Staley, both of African American descent. She grew up with three brothers and a sister, forming a close-knit family of five siblings.

She is trying to make history as one of the select few coaches in women's college basketball to achieve an undefeated season and claim the national championship title. As the second African American coach to lead a women's basketball team to the NCAA tournament, she is aiming to further cement her legacy in the sport.

Staley has won the Naismith Coach of the Year Award three times and has been a head coach for over 24 years now, making the NCAA tournament in 18 seasons. With the Gamecocks, she has won the national championship title twice, in 2017 and 2022, and holds a 610-186 career record.

Do you think Dawn Staley's squad will make it into the final round of the NCAA tournament? Let us know in the comments.