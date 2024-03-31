Dawn Staley's outfit today: South Carolina HC turns up in an all-black outfit for epic Elite Eight matchup against Oregon State

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against the Oregon State Beavers in an epic Elite Eight game tonight. As always, fans' eyes were on the head coach, as they wanted to know what she was wearing to this important game.

In the Gamecocks vs. Beavers game, Staley decided to go for an all-black look with black sneakers as well. She paired an oversized Gucci pullover jacket with black latex pants. Staley also wore hoops and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

In the previous game against the Hoosiers on Friday, Staley wore an electric blue-colored, patterned Louis Vuitton jacket.

Know about Dawn Staley's collegiate career

Dawn Staley is not only a decorated head coach for one of the most talented basketball squads, but she was also a highly-regarded hooper at Virginia. Enrolling in 1988, she played a point guard for four seasons with the basketball program until 1992.

With Staley, the Cavaliers appeared in the Final Four three times, winning one NCAA tournament championship title. Additionally, in 1991 and 1992, Staley won the Atlantic Coast Conference Female Athlete of the Year and the National Player of the Year awards.

During her time with the Cavaliers, she amassed 454 steals, setting an NCAA record. But Natalie White has since surpassed the milestone. She also held the title of the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time assists leader with 729 until Sharnee Zoll surpassed her.

After her graduation, Staley played for Tarbes in France, Italy, Brazil and Spain. Then, she joined the ABL and finally transitioned to the WNBA.

Now, as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Dawn Staley aims to lead her team to the Final Four after witnessing a strong start in the March Madness. It will be interesting to see how the Gamecocks perform against the Beavers in the rest of the game.

