Duke star Kyle Filipowski continued his sensational form and had a stellar game against arch-rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, registering 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the 84-79 loss.

Over the past few weeks, Filipowski has taken on a villain role in college basketball after appearing to manhandle a Wake Forest fan who was part of the courtstorming incident when the Demon Deacons beat the Blue Devils 83-79.

Before the big game, Filipowski had an interview where he discussed his reputation as one of the most hated Blue Devils players in the long history of the program, alongside the likes of Grayson Allen and J.J. Redick.

"You can kind of point them out and say that that doesn't really happen to anyone else. I tried not taking it personally for the most part. You know these are very unique events," Filipowski said.

"Absolutely, one of those names that people think about when they talk about Duke basketball and that just means that I'm doing something right."

College hoops fans roasted the Duke center for his reputation with one commenting:

"Bro ain't good enough to be hated," one fan said.

Kyle Filipowski deals with tripping controversy

On the back of his interview about his reputation, Kyle Filipowski was caught in the middle of another controversy in the heated Tobacco Road Rivalry game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In the first half, Filipowski looked to stick his leg out and trip Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram as North Carolina switched to offense. Despite the Tar Heels players' objections, officials didn't review the play.

After the game, the two players addressed the incident during their respective postgame news conferences.

“I thought he did,” Ingram said. “I’m not sure if it’s a basketball play.”

“I don’t know how I caught him,” Filipowski said. “I don’t see him coming from anywhere. I didn’t even know he was back with me. I thought I was the only one left.

"I'm not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest," Filipowski said. "I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. That's really all I've got."

Former Duke guard Grayson Allen, whom Kyle Filipowski has been compared to, also got into trouble for tripping opponents. The first time was in 2016 against Lousiville's Ray Spalding for which he only got a flagrant foul.

The second incident was against Elon's Steven Santa Ana a few months later, in December for which he was suspended for one game.

It remains to be seen which action, if any, is taken against Kyle Filipowski for the incident.