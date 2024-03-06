Kansas center Hunter Dickinson will be one of the seniors recognized by the Jayhawks on senior night before the No. 14 Jayhawks face the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

College hoops fans on Instagram took subtle jabs at the $587,000 NIL-valued Dickinson and his teammates before the clash under the post announcing the ceremony.

"From the class of 08, y'all are overrated," one user wrote.

Kansas Jayhawks IG page

Kansas Jayhawks IG page

Kansas Jayhawks IG page

Kansas Jayhawks IG page

Hunter Dickinson compares the Jayhawks to the Chiefs

Recently during a news conference, Hunter Dickinson made the comparison between the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas Jayhawks regarding how their regular seasons have unfolded.

“They had a little rough stretch during the regular season, and when it came time when it mattered the most, they were able to pull off a streak of I think four or five big wins in a row in the playoffs,” Dickinson said. “Now, nobody cares about what they did in the regular season. They’re Super Bowl champs. So, I saw that today, and that kind of inspired me a little bit.

“I do think this team is built for it. We have the talent, we have the skill, obviously, we have the coaching, and I think you know we have that fan base that will definitely help us wherever we land.”

During his weekly news conference, Kansas coach Bill Self backed his center's assertion that he sees a connection between the Chiefs and the Jayhawks.

“I do see some similarities,” Self said. “I see that the Chiefs at one time were like 9-6 or something, is that right? And we're 21-8, and I can see some similarities that both probably thought their records would be better after their 15 games and our 29 games, especially based on the good nonconference we had.

“There is one difference: They've done it, and we haven’t even gotten started yet. So, could there be a similarity? Could we make a run like that? Absolutely. I don't see his comment as being off base, but there's a lot of work that has to go into it to put yourself in a position where you can actually have a chance to have success like that.”

Hunter Dickinson is one of the seniors who will be recognized on senior day before the clash against Kansas State but he was noncommittal on whether that meant that he was leaving.

"No, this doesn't mean it's it for me,” Dickinson said. “It's just more of a, if it is it, it's something I want to go through."

If the Kansas Jayhawks can stop their regular season inconsistency and actually win the NCAA Tournament, Hunter Dickinson will be vindicated, and the naysayers will be firmly put in their place.