Bill Self signs $53,000,000 lifetime contract with Kansas: All you need to know about Jayhawks legend

Bill Self has signed a new deal with the Kansas Jayhawks that makes him the highest-paid coach in men's college basketball. According to sources, it's set up to become a lifetime deal for the Naismith Hall of Fame coach.

Self has been signed to a five-year, $53 million contract with the Jayhawks. For the 2023-24 season, ESPN reports that the head coach will earn more than $13 million in compensation. His new five-year deal will kick in for the next five years. Prior to the new contract for Self, it was Kentucky's John Calipari who had the title of the highest-paid men's college basketball coach.

"Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue," athletic director Travis Goff said.

"In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country.

"Over his 20 years at KU, our men's basketball program has been a primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year. With him and his staff at the helm of our basketball program, the future of Kansas Athletics has never been brighter," he added.

The 60-year-old has been coach of the year multiple times. He's also led the schools he's coached to significant victories, with some even winning championships. The last time he led Kansas to a title was in 2022, with Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji as the most notable players on the roster.

Self has coached some of the most recognizable players in the professional scene. Mario Chalmers, the Morris twins (Markieff and Marcus), and Joel Embiid are just a few names that have played for him.

Bill Self lauds Hunter Dickinson as the best offensive big man he's ever seen

Bill Self knows talent when he sees it. It's one reason he's still at the top of his game when it comes to being a coach. Now that he's been coaching for 20 years for Kansas, he's aware of which players have the talent to play the sport.

During the Big 12 media day, Self told ESPN that Hunter Dickinson is "the best offensive big man I’ve ever had."

Dickinson spent the first three years of his collegiate career playing for Ann Arbor. Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for Michigan.

