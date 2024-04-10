"Come join Cooper at Duke", "Plenty of spots open at Kentucky": College hoops fans left divided as Robbie Avila makes transfer portal decision

Robbie Avila, who is the internet's favorite college basketball sensation after his incredible run in the regular season and in the NIT championship, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The sophomore forward has averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Avila's decision to transfer comes after Sycamores coach Josh Schertz took up the head coach job at Saint Louis. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reports that the Billikens could offer Schertz more than $2 million per year, the highest for any coach in the Atlantic 10.

When the news of Avila's transfer hit social media, fans were divided in wanting him to join their team. Here are some fan reactions from X:

"I want him to stay at Indiana State, but if he's leaving his skill set is perfect for Wisconsin," wrote one fan.

"Based on looks alone, he's an Oklahoma State Cowboy," this fan said.

This fan commented: "Get ready to learn sandstorm buddy"

One fan is sure where Avila would go as he wrote:

"Seton hall already locked him up"

This fan predicted coach John Calipari would take Robbie Avila with him to Arizona:

"Coach Cal's first stop on his way Fayetteville"

One fan commented:

"Please come to Oregon. We would worship you.

This fan simply joked:

Milk Chamberlain on the market

This fan tweeted:

Don’t ask me why but I’m feeling something Pac-12y here. Wazzu, Utah, Stanford

Robbie Avila signs NIL deal with the White Sox

Robbie Avila signed a NIL deal with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday and is one of 12 athletes joining the CHISOX Athlete program. Signed along with him in the NIL program are college athletes from other sports as well, like Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate and Notre Dame soccer midfielder Berkley Mensik.

As part of this NIL deal, college athletes receive personalized mentorship, branding opportunities on White Sox platforms, financial incentives for social media promotion, and a ceremonial first pitch opportunity from the team.

Avila, who is often seen wearing goggles during games, is also reported to sign a deal with a major eyewear brand soon. The forward's incredible run this season has brought him many opportunities, as he also signed with the NIL store to release personalized merch.

It was also reported that Indiana State was trying its best to raise the NIL money in order to ensure that the coach and Avila stay. However, they were unsuccessful in that attempt.

