Robbie Avila NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Indiana State guard ft. San Antonio Spurs and more

College basketball's latest sensation Robbie Avila took the internet by storm with his impressive hoop skills.

Many have compared the Indiana State's center with several current and former players, including the Sycamores' most famous alum, Larry Bird. He has earned a long list of nicknames, and some are Larry Blurry, Cream Abdul Jabbar and The College Jokic.

Robbie Avila's rise to fame began on Feb 28 when he bagged 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists against Evansville. Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones tweeted, calling him Cream Abdul Jabbar, and the internet caught on.

The center was crucial in Indiana State's run to the March Madness. Unfortunately, the Drake Bulldogs stole the Missouri Valley Conference's only bid to the Big Dance following a last-minute 84-80 win in the conference tournament final.

Many hoped that the committee would consider the circumstances and allow both teams to participate, but that didn't happen. Now, the Sycamores are contesting in the NIT, where they advanced to the finals after beating Utah Utes 100-90 on Tuesday.

While he may not be the most athletic guy on the court, Robbie Avila's basketball IQ and shooting skills are impeccable. He averages 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per games. Sycamores' leading scorer Isaiah Swope attested to Avila's skills:

"Robbie, he's like a bigger guard. He's super knowledgeable, super smart, really intelligent. Sometimes, he sees things that us guards, we don't see. And to be honest, you just got to listen (to him).

"He tells you to be somewhere or he's talking and he sees something, you've just got to move and cut around and find the flow with him throughout the game, and he'll make stuff happen." (via Yahoo Sports)

Still in his sophomore year, Robbie Avila hasn't spoken about a move to the NBA yet. Nevertheless, a talent like him would be an asset to any team. Here are our five picks.

Five landing spots for the Indiana State's Robbie Avila

#1 San Antonio Spurs

It's a one-man show at San Antonio, as Victor Wembanyama struggles to carry his team with little to no help from his teammates. Their unwillingness to pass to the center, despite him being open, is becoming quite noticeable.

As Wembanyama continues to stack personal records, the Spurs languish at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 18-58 record. Their current rebuilding phase gives the front office the opportunity to build around the French big man, and Robbie Avila fits perfectly in this plan.

#2 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors do not have a permanent center, so Avila could take that spot and assist Stephen Curry, something his teammates seem to do sporadically. The younger talents like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are trying, but it's just not enough to lift the burden off Curry's shoulders.

Currently on a five game winning streak, the Warriors are beginning to show glimpses of their past selves, but it's not certain how long it will continue. Robbie Avila's intelligence, coupled with Curry's experience, could make the Dub Nation unstoppable once again.

#3 Chicago Bulls

The Oak Forest, Illinois native could stay close to home and play for the Bulls. While Chicago has two reliable centers in Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic, given their advanced age and susceptibility to injuries, Robbie Avila makes a great option to the team.

The Bulls' third center, Adama Sanogo, is still young and learning and is averaging just 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

#4 Indiana Pacers

Having already spent time in Indiana, the Pacers are another great option for Robbie Avila. Along with Oscar Tshiebwe and Myles Turner, he would make a great third option center.

The Pacers were en route a No. 1 seed after exceptional performances from Tyrese Haliburton. But that derailed after he sustained injuries that kept him on the sidelines. While they are still in play-off contention, strengthening their roster will help Indiana in the long run.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Another case of older center, the Milwaukee Bucks, currently relies on Brook Lopez.

While he's healthy and played 71 games this season, nothing is assured when it comes to injuries. In this case, having someone like Robbie Avila in rotation will ensure that the bench is strong, and the Bucks have what it takes to recreate their 2021 championship win.

Milwaukee is second in the East, but the gap with No. 1 Boston Celtics is huge, at 12 wins. A stronger roster will be crucial for the Bucks for deep postseason run.

