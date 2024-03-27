"MILK CHAMBERLAIN IS CRAZY": College hoops world loves hilarious Indiana State center Robbie Avila's nicknames 

Indiana State center Robbie Avila has quickly become a fan-favorite due to his talent on the court and his build for this position. The 2023-24 season saw him average over 17 points a game while adding 6.6 rebounds on remarkable efficiency.

Further, his playmaking chops, averaging 4 assists a game, saw the comparisons to Nikola Jokic increase multifold. The glasses he wears, reminiscent of another legendary big man, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, added to the mystique and fanfare around Avila.

Bleacher Report compiled a list of some of the most popular nicknames that Robbie Avila has accumulated so far. Some of them caused a hilarious uproar from basketball fans.

Even the publication had to acknowledge that the nicknames were "too much." With names like Cream Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Nerd, Larry Blurred, College Jokic, and Milk Chamberlain, the fans' reaction felt wholly justified.

For most, though, the consensus was established about which name was the best of the lot.

"Milk Chamberlain is the best"

"MILK CHAMBERLAIN IS CRAZY"

The comparisons to Larry Bird got to some people even more, given the additions to the Larry name.

"Larry nerd & Larry Blurred got me"

"Larry Nerd is amazing!"

But the comparison to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with the complexion quotes, was an outright riot for fans.

"Nah cream Abdul Jabbar is a violation."

One fan couldn't decide between two, signaling the top two that he believes are in the Greatest of All Time category.

"Larry Blurred and Milk Chamberlain are actually goated."

Given their similar playstyle as do-it-all bigs with playmaking chops, along with a similar complexion and body type, the comparisons to Nikola Jokic were perhaps the most appropriate of the lot. But, the opinion on the nickname itself was divided.

Others were less than thrilled about its inclusion among these raucous comparisons.

But, the nicknames already cemented with Robbie Avila weren't enough for the fans. Some tried to hitch new ones to the Indiana State superstar.

"D White Howard"

"Steph Blurry"

The controversy around Robbie Avila and Iowa State's NCAA bid

The Selection Sunday for the NCAA men's tournament brings a ton of vitriol from the fanbase if their favorite team misses out on a bid. This year, perhaps no snub got a larger reaction than the exclusion of Indiana State from the competition.

After failing to beat Drake in the Mountain Valley Conference Tournament Finals, Indiana State did not receive an invitation to March Madness and is instead embroiled in the NIT.

On the Pat McAfee show, Avila would iterate that he was indeed "hurt" by the decision from the NCAA Committee.

"Everybody was hurt, we thought we did enough to get in, but the committee thought otherwise," Avila said. "The NIT is where we are at right now, and we're looking to win the entire thing."

How did Robbie ‘Cream Abdul-Jabbar’ Avila do in the NIT?

The quarterfinals of the NIT saw Indiana State take on Cincinnati, with Robbie Avila having his best game of the postseason. After subpar performances against SMU and Minnesota, he rallied to a 22-point, 5-rebound, and 6-assist game to advance to the semi-finals.

In the first two games, Avila had struggled from the field, shooting 18% and 33% in the first two rounds, respectively. However, his playmaking skills were on full display as the center tallied seven assists both times.

With a standout performance on the board, a semi-final clash against either the Utah Utes or VCU Rams awaits Milk Chamberlain.

