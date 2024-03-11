"Come up with your own": Caitlin Clark imitating Kobe Bryant's iconic snap after Big Ten Championship win angers college hoops world

Caitlin Clark led No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes to a 94-89 overtime win over No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers to clinch its third consecutive Big Ten tournament title. While fans and the college hoops world were happy for the guard and her team, some took issue with her.

The Iowa Women's basketball Twitter account posted a photo of Caitlin Clark with the trophy, recreating Kobe Bryant's iconic pose, with her hands covering her face. Fans took issue with this as many considered it disrespectful to Kobe's legacy and also the history behind it.

The reason for Kobe's sadness in the photos was that his father Jos Bryant, did not attend any of his games during the 2001 NBA finals as he did not approve of his son's choice to marry Vanessa Bryant. While this is the most recreated pose in the NBA, many did not like Caitlin Clark doing it.

"Lolol nah. Be your own self. Imitation ain’t it. You’re the women’s GOAT. Come up with your own," a fan posted

Despite the negative reactions, some fans thought this was a good choice considering both players are GOATs in their own right.

Caitlin Clark has a slow start in the win against Nebraska

The overtime win did not come easy for the Hawkeyes as they faced stiff competition from the Cornhuskers. Caitlin Clark scored just four points at halftime before adding 30 more in the last two quarters.

She scored 34 points with seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals. Clark's shooting was slightly bad as she went 12-29, including 5-17 from the 3-point line.

"We just found a way to win, and that speaks to the team that we have, the maturity we have on this group. I just think this team is never out of a game. We have the offensive firepower to be in any game, and we all believed that, we all knew that and we never gave up."

Forward Hannah Stuelke also added 25 points with nine rebounds and two assists, shooting 11-18.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder spoke on the Hawkeye's season this year. (via ESPN)

"I think we do deserve a No. 1 seed. If we don't get it, oh well. It's OK. We can't control that. But I think it would just mean a lot to our program and how far we've come to have that recognition."

"But if we don't get it, we're going to play the same basketball we would if we were 1, 2, 3, 4."

Up next, the Hawkeyes prepare for the NCAA Tournament where they will hope to avenge last year's loss to LSU Tigers.

