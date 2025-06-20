"Comes at you in so many ways": $45,000,000 worth John Calipari weighs in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder amid thriller matchup vs Indiana

The 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could not stop the Oklahoma City Thunder from falling to a 108-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening to force a pivotal Game 7 on Sunday. Alexander tallied 21 points, four rebounds and two assists in the loss.

During a segment of the "Pat McAfee Show" before the game, Alexander's former Kentucky Wildcats coach, the $45 million worth John Calipari (as per Celebrity Net Worth) weighed in on the dynamism of OKC while lavishing praise on the reigning MVP.

"The NBA goes through cycles of what works and they change, but I was in Oklahoma City for Game 3, it's a college environment," Calipari said. "And then the way they play, you talk about comes at you in so many ways. They play off one another, they seem to really enjoy competing.

"How about you watch Shai, sign 400 autographs after warming up and getting ready for a championship game. It just shows what he is, he's different, a great soul."

John Calipari compares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to NBA legend

During his career, John Calipari has become renowned for producing NBA-ready talent and one of his best products was former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose who played under him between 2007-2008 for the Memphis Tigers.

During Thursday's segment of "The Pat McAfee Show," the charismatic Calipari paid Shai Gilegous-Alexander the ultimate compliment by comparing him to Rose who also won the NBA MVP Award in 2011.

“I’ve coached two MVPs, Derrick Rose and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both had the same DNA, Unbelievable teammates.” Calipari said. “So Shai won’t do an interview unless his teammates are around, Derek wouldn’t take a picture unless his teammates were around. You’ll never hear a player that played with them ever say a bad word because they’re great teammates.

“They were both wired and driven, one by trying to prove himself better than you think, the other trying to live up to what he was. Shai did not start for me for eight games. When I called him in and said 'you need to be starting,' he said 'I'm good, Coach, I trust you.'"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started his Kentucky Wildcats career as a reserve before forcing his way into the starting lineup and leading Calipari's team to the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament where they lost to the Kansas Jayhawks. SGA declared for the 2018 NBA draft and was selected No. 11 overall by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

