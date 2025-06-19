Conference realignment: Shaquille O’Neal-backed Sacramento State announces push to join Division I ranks

Sacramento State, where NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is now the general manager of its men’s basketball team, has announced a change in the conference from the 2026-27 season. On Wednesday, the program announced that the 2025-26 season will be its last in the Big Sky Conference, as it will become a full member of the Big West Conference after the conclusion of that campaign.

Sacramento State will become the 12th school in the Big West conference; however, since the Big West does not sponsor football, the Hornets will need to compete as an independent program in that sport.

The official account of the Sacramento State men's basketball team announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🐝. The Big West welcomes Sacramento State as a full member starting in the 2026-27 season," the post was captioned.

The Hornets have been members of the Big Sky Conference since 1996 and have never played in the NCAA Division I Tournament or the National Invitation Tournament.

The switch in conference is a part of the changes going on in the program, with former NBA star Mike Bibby recently appointed as head coach of the team ahead of next season.

Shaquille O'Neal and his son, Shaqir, have also joined the program as general manager and player, respectively.

"We are thrilled to become a full member of The Big West and are grateful for the invitation,” athletic director Mark Orr said (per ESPN).

“Sacramento State strives to provide our student-athletes the opportunity to be in the best position to be nationally competitive, and The Big West for decades has been a conference that has enjoyed national success in several sports."

Big West commissioner Dan Butterly welcomes Sacramento State to the conference

Sacramento State has been affiliated with the Big West across specific sports in the past, but they will now have almost every team competing in the conference. The Big West commissioner Dan Butterly welcomed the Hornets officially in a statement.

“The Big West membership and conference staff are excited to welcome Sacramento State to The Big West,” Commissioner Dan Butterly said in a statement on Wednesday. “In addition to strengthening The Big West competitively and expanding our geographic footprint, Sacramento State is a staunch advocate for excellence in academics, athletics, and service within their community. The new-look Big West promises to bring a new level of competition and friendly rivalry for student-athletes and fans alike.”

Starting from July 1, 2026, the Hornets will be joining a lineup that also includes the likes of California Baptist, UC Irvine, UC San Diego and Utah Valley, among others.

