"Congrats champ!!!": $180M worth Steph Curry gives shoutout to MiLaysia Fulwiley after Curry Brand's warm gesture for South Carolina star's title win

Stephen Curry and the Curry Brand had a rather unique way of showing love to their first-ever collegiate signee MiLaysia Fulwiley, after the South Carolina Gamecocks capped off an incredible season with the NCAA National Title.

Dropping a series of billboards throughout the South Carolina region, the brand showcased the incredible connection that MiLaysia Fulwiley had with her home state, South Carolina.

In 10 billboards across the region for MiLaysia, the messaging was as simple as it was powerful.

"HOMETOWN HERO. HOMEGROWN CHAMPION."

Stephen Curry, who stands at $180 million in net worth according to CelebrityNetWorth, shared a story on his Instagram hyping his athlete further by adding two comments along with news of the billboards coming up around SC.

"She's Like that!!!" and "Congrats champ!"

How did MiLaysia Fulwiley do in her first season with South Carolina?

In her first season with the South Carolina Gamecocks, MiLaysia Fulwiley was an important addition to the team, which was reconstructing its entire starting lineup that went 36-1 to a Final Four appearance last season.

Her impact was apparent as she played a key role in securing the SEC regular season title with an unbeaten record, earning a place on the All-Freshman Team.

She was instrumental in the team's SEC Tournament run, which she capped off with a season-high 24 points in the Finals against LSU, earning her MVP honors.

An all-around threat, Fulwiley played in all 38 games for the Gamecocks contributing an average of 11.7 points. Her incredible play was critical for the team to finish with an undefeated record and their second NCAA title in three years.

Growing up in South Carolina

Born in South Carolina, MiLaysia Fulwiley began her basketball career at the W.J. Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina. In seventh grade, she got the call to the varsity team for the playoffs and made an immediate impact.

The team won the Class 2A state championship, making it the first of four state titles for Fulwiley in her six seasons with the team. She left as the all-time leader in school history, with her selection to the McDonald's All-American Game in her senior year solidifying her credentials.

A five-star recruit, she was a part of an incredible recruiting class for South Carolina that powered them to an undefeated year. Despite receiving offers from Florida, Louisville, and Ole Miss, she ultimately chose the Gamecocks, whose first offer came when she was in the seventh grade.

With a slot opening up as Te-Hina Paopao, the lone senior guard on the squad, moves on, MiLaysia Fulwiley will have the opportunity to further expand her game.

Do you think she can take the leap to become a superstar next season? Let us know in the comments below.