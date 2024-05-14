“CONGRATS MAMA!!!” - New Iowa HC Jan Jensen’s son Jack Jensen has ecstatic reaction to mom’s latest new role

On Monday, the Iowa Hawkeyes announced that Lisa Bluder is retiring from coaching and that her associate coach Jan Jensen will take over. To this development, Jensen's son Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick shared his reaction on social media.

Jan joined Iowa in 2000 after spending seven years as an assistant coach with the Drake Bulldogs. As an associate coach with the Hawkeyes, she played a key role in the recruitment of Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark and helped Monika Czinano grow her game.

Jan Jensen's son Jack is extremely proud of his mother. He shared a message via the Instagram stories:

"CONGRATS MAMA!!! SO PROUD AND EXCITED!!!"

Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick Instagram story

The proud son also reacted to the news on X as he tweeted:

"Congratulations Mama! You deserve this opportunity so much! Love you❤️"

Jan Jensen's star recruit Megan Gustafson also reacted on X.

"No words can describe how incredible this hire is. @goiowa has changed my life. @IowaWBB is in great hands," she wrote.

A look at Jan Jensen's basketball career

Jan Jensen played at the Elk Horn–Kimballton High School, where in her senior year (1987), she led the country in scoring with her average of 66 points per game. For her achievements, Jensen was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

She went on to play for the Drake Bulldogs from 1987 to 1991. In her senior year, Lisa Bluder took over as the coach at Drake.

After graduation, Jan Jensen played a few seasons in Europe before returning to Drake, this time as a coach under Bluder. She worked for seven seasons before moving to Iowa with Lisa Bluder in 2000. Jensen was named associate head coach in 2004.

Working alongside Bluder, Jensen and the Iowa Hawkeyes have won 533 games, five Big Ten Tournament championships, two Big Ten regular season titles, and two consecutive Final Four appearances.

Speaking on her hiring, Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said (via On3):

“This program has always been about family, and the contributions to its incredible culture are shared by alums, current, student-athletes and the entire staff. One of those contributors has been in the team circle for 24 years as a tireless recruiter, skilled teacher of the game, and charismatic personality that has endeared her to the Hawkeye community.”

“Coach Jensen has been an instrumental part of our success, assisting in all aspects of the program. After several conversations with Coach Bluder and President Wilson over the last few days, it is clear that everything that we are seeking in a head coach, we have found right here.”

In the post-Caitlin Clark era, Jensen and the Hawkeyes will have huge expectations on their shoulders.

