Is Kate Martin related to Jan Jensen? All we know about WNBA star's relationship with new Iowa HC

Kate Martin is preparing for her WNBA debut after officially securing her spot on the Las Vegas Aces roster on Monday. She will play her first game on Tuesday as the defending champions Aces take on Phoenix Mercury.

Just hours after the confirmation of her spot, Martin was participating in her scheduled media chat when a journalist broke the news of Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder's retirement after 24 seasons. It was later announced that Associate Head Coach, Jan Jensen will take over as the sixth head coach in program history.

Is Kate Martin related to Jan Jensen?

Yes, Kate Martin is related to Jan Jensen, as the new Hawkeye coach is married to Martin's maternal aunt, Julie Fitzpatrick. The couple shares two children, son Jack and daughter Janie.

Fitzpatrick is a physical therapist with over 25 years of experience in healthcare. She holds a master's degree and doctorate in physical therapy from Des Moines University.

Reacting to the news of Jensen's appointment, Kate Martin tweeted:

"Extremely grateful to have been coached by Bluder & I’m so happy for her. If you know Bluder, you know that wasn’t an easy decision for her. I am even more excited about @goiowa(Jensen) to take over this amazing program. Iowa women’s basketball is in great hands. Go hawks!!"

A look at Jan Jensen's career

Jan Jensen played four years with the Drake Bulldogs from 1987 to 1991. In 1987, Jense averaged 66 points per game, the highest in the nation that year. Lisa Bluder joined as the coach at Drake in Jensen's senior year. She dabbled in an international playing career in Germany before returning to Drake in 1993 where she worked as an assistant coach to Bluder.

When Bluder moved to Iowa in 2000, she requested Jensen to join her. Despite being offered a head coaching position in Des Moines, Jensen declined to coach the Hawkeyes. She was named associate head coach in 2004 and during her tenure with Iowa, the Hawkeyes have won 533 games, as per dailyiowan.com.

Speaking about Bluder, the new Iowa coach said:

“I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa. That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her.

"I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created.” (Via hawkeyesports.com)

After Jan Jensen was made the associate coach, she was involved in the recruiting process along with training post players. She played a crucial role in the recruitment of Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark to Iowa.

