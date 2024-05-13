Who is Jan Jensen’s wife Julie Fitzpatrick? All we know about new Iowa HC’s family life

New Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen's wife, Julie Fitzpatrick, is an accomplished physical therapist with over 25 years of experience in healthcare. Fitzpatrick holds both a master's and doctorate of physical therapy from Des Moines University.

Alongside her career, she participates in community initiatives like supporting the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women program.

In Coralville, Iowa, where the couple resides with their two children, Jack and Janie, they engage in various sports activities and community interests. The couple takes vacations with their children. Here are some photos from their trip to Croatia last year:

Beyond her professional and community endeavors, Julie Fitzpatrick is passionate about interior design. As the new Iowa head coach’s wife, Fitzpatrick supports her spouse's career in collegiate basketball, as she’s often spotted on the court.

Fitzpatrick focuses on wellness in healthcare, particularly through Progressive's Get Healthy PT program. She advocates for lifestyle medicine, using the transformative power of nutrition, exercise and self-care to bring change in society.

Also read: “She knew the downfall was coming” - College hoops fans react to Lisa Bluder’s retirement after Caitlin Clark’s departure from Iowa

Jan Jensen takes reins of Caitlin Clark's former team

Jan Jensen is stepping into big shoes as she takes over as the head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, following Monday's retirement of Lisa Bluder. With over 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, Jensen is no stranger to the program, having served as Bluder's associate head coach for the past two decades.

Under Bluder's guidance, Jensen played a significant role in the team's success, helping them achieve numerous postseason appearances and conference championships. Her expertise in recruiting and player development has been instrumental in attracting top talent to Iowa and nurturing them into star performers.

With a track record of mentoring McDonald's All-Americans and Naismith Player of the Year recipients, including Caitlin Clark and Lindsay Richards. Jensen's hiring brings continuity and stability to the Hawkeyes program.

Also read: Iowa star Gabbie Marshall gets emotional as Iowa HC Lisa Bluder announces retirement: “The best to ever do it!!”