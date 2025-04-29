Connor McCaffery’s brother Jack drops 1-word reaction as WR Ethan Headings commits to North Dakota

Butler Bulldogs commit Jack McCaffery reacted to West Senior High School wide receiver Ethan Headings' commitment announcement. On Monday, the 6-foot-2 standout confirmed that he will play for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks from the 2026 season.
Headings made the official announcement on his Instagram account, with a graphic of Headings along with the caption:
"Heading up north #undproud #LGH."
Jack McCaffery, who is the brother of the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery, reacted to the post in the comments section.
"Yeahhhh," McCaffery exclaimed and Headings replied with two clapping emojis.
McCaffery has also since doubled down on his support for Headings by reposting his upload on his own Instagram story with the song "conscience" by rapper Gunna.
Headings wrapped up his junior year at West Senior, where he has made an impact as a wide receiver. He has also received offers from the Air Force Falcons and the Army Black Knights in April and an offer from the Northern Iowa Panthers in March. He ultimately went with North Dakota, his first offer from February 2025.
Jack McCaffery finished his senior stint of high school hoops with his official Instagram farewell post on March 1. He was an impressive power forward for West High School and is a four-star recruit, ranked at No. 89 in the class of 2025. McCaffery will commence his first college basketball season later this year.
Jack McCaffery is committed to the Butler Bulldogs, with brother Connor as an assistant coach
On July 29, 2024, Jack McCaffery committed to the Butler Bulldogs. He will be joining his brother, Connor, who currently works for the team as an assistant coach. Butler was also the home of another McCaffery brother, Patrick, who played his final college season with the Bulldogs after four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
McCaffery will be joining a Bulldogs squad that is coached by Thad Matta. They finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 15-20, including 6-14 during Big East conference play earlier in the year. The Bulldogs also made it to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
