Connor McCaffery’s brother Jack drops 1-word reaction as WR Ethan Headings commits to North Dakota

Butler Bulldogs commit Jack McCaffery reacted to West Senior High School wide receiver Ethan Headings' commitment announcement. On Monday, the 6-foot-2 standout confirmed that he will play for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks from the 2026 season.

Ad

Headings made the official announcement on his Instagram account, with a graphic of Headings along with the caption:

"Heading up north #undproud #LGH."

Ad

Trending

Jack McCaffery, who is the brother of the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery, reacted to the post in the comments section.

"Yeahhhh," McCaffery exclaimed and Headings replied with two clapping emojis.

(image credits: @ethan.headings on Instagram)

McCaffery has also since doubled down on his support for Headings by reposting his upload on his own Instagram story with the song "conscience" by rapper Gunna.

Ad

(image credits: @sniperj22 on Instagram)

Headings wrapped up his junior year at West Senior, where he has made an impact as a wide receiver. He has also received offers from the Air Force Falcons and the Army Black Knights in April and an offer from the Northern Iowa Panthers in March. He ultimately went with North Dakota, his first offer from February 2025.

Ad

Jack McCaffery finished his senior stint of high school hoops with his official Instagram farewell post on March 1. He was an impressive power forward for West High School and is a four-star recruit, ranked at No. 89 in the class of 2025. McCaffery will commence his first college basketball season later this year.

Jack McCaffery is committed to the Butler Bulldogs, with brother Connor as an assistant coach

Ad

On July 29, 2024, Jack McCaffery committed to the Butler Bulldogs. He will be joining his brother, Connor, who currently works for the team as an assistant coach. Butler was also the home of another McCaffery brother, Patrick, who played his final college season with the Bulldogs after four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

McCaffery will be joining a Bulldogs squad that is coached by Thad Matta. They finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 15-20, including 6-14 during Big East conference play earlier in the year. The Bulldogs also made it to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here