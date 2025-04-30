Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick, Derick Queen and more react as Hunter Dickinson bids farewell to college basketball with cryptic message

Hunter Dickinson might not have spelled it out but the Kansas center has social media buzzing over his latest post.

He uploaded pictures from his time with the Michigan Wolverines and the Kansas Jayhawks on his Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption:

"Love me or hate me… you watched."

Dickinson also uploaded a snippet from Pro-Bowler Pete Weber's retirement speech, where he famously says the words written in the post's caption.

Fans reacted to the post with Dickinson seemingly bidding farewell to college basketball. UConn's Tarris Reed Jr, Maryland's Derik Queen and Jace Howard also joined in:

"That's all they could do," Howard commented.

"🔥," Queen wrote.

"Real," Reed added.

Ian Burns, Shakeel Moore, Patrick McCaffery and other NCAA athletes also tuned in to congratulate Hunter Dickinson

"Legend through and through," Ian Burns added.

"Love big fella," Shakeel Moore wrote.

"💯🤞🏻," Patrick McCaffery commented.

NCAA hoopers react as Dickinson bids farewell to college ball with a cryptic post | via @hunter.dickinson1/ig

Hunter Dickinson remains confident about his professional basketball career despite exclusion from ESPN's mock draft

Hunter Dickinson has been one of the most talented bigs in the nation for the last few years. However, the 7-foot-2 center is not seen as a notable paint option by ESPN, excluding him from its latest 2-round NBA mock draft.

However, Dickinson has not let it get to his head. While he realized his shortcomings, he remains confident in his skillset and believed that NBA will capitalize on his size and qualities.

"I feel like I'm pretty confident in where I'm at," he said on 'Field of 68' podcast. "Obviously, this summer I'm going to put the pedal to the metal - try to grind and really get developed and try to put my best foot forward for the NBA and see what happens. Obviously there are a lot of different career paths I can go to."

"I've been playing this game for so long - Obviously, I know I'm not the most athletic guy. But if you look at it, the skilled big men are coming back and I feel like I can really help a team ... I can make players better, especially with screens and stuff like that, getting people open. I think there’s a spot for me in the league."

Hunter Dickinson is now a general studies major with a master’s in sports management. He led Kansas by averaging 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds while making 52.6% of his shots last season.

