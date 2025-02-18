Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick drops 1-word reaction to hype Iowa hooper Josh Dix’s impressive junior season

Patrick McCaffery, the younger brother of Connor McCaffery, an assistant coach with the Butler Bulldogs, expressed his excitement over Iowa's junior Josh Dix, who is averaging 14.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Dix also has an impressive 64% true shooting percentage.

On Monday, Patrick reshared a post from @pdtmedia_ that included stats highlighting the 6-foot-6 guard's stats this season.

"Josh Dix is one of the most efficient players in the country," the text on the graphic read.

In response, Patrick, a former Iowa player and Dix's teammate, simply added one word to his repost:

"Pro."

Patrick McCaffery's Instagram story (@patrickmccaffery22/IG)

Josh Dix has been a revelation for the Hawkeyes with his scoring abilities, 3-point shooting, mid-range game and finishing at the rim. He is shooting 52% from the field, 43.2% from 3-point range, and 80.6% from the free-throw line while boasting a 70% field goal percentage at the rim.

Dix played alongside Connor McCaffery for a season during his freshman year and has spent the past two years playing with Connor's brother, Patrick.

The younger McCaffery left Iowa following the 2023-24 season to transfer to Butler, where his brother is an assistant coach. Their younger brother, Jack McCaffery has committed to the Bulldogs and will join them next season.

Connor McCaffery's Butler wins three in a row for the first time since nonconference play

Since the start of the Big East play, the Butler Bulldogs have not had much success, but they have found their stride. Connor McCaffery's team broke the losing trend with three consecutive wins, their first such streak since the nonconference schedule.

The Bulldogs entered conference play with a 7-4 record but lost their first six Big East games and their losing streak reached nine games.

Although they did manage to pick up a couple of victories against Seton Hall and DePaul in January, they stumble again and lost another two in a row.

However, since the start of February, the tide has started to turn for Butler. They won at Seton Hall and then defeated Providence and Georgetown at home to improve their record to 12-13 overall and 5-9 in Big East play.

Connor McCaffery, who joined Butler's coaching staff in the offseason, having previously been an assistant at Indiana Pacers in the NBA, has certainly contributed to the team's recent success.

His girlfriend Caitlin Clark, the WNBA Rookie of the Year and former Iowa star, has also been a supportive presence for the Butler assistant coach. She was in attendance for the Bulldogs' recent 97-86 win over Georgetown, cheering on her boyfriend from the stands.

