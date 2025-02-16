Caitlin Clark cheers on boyfriend Connor McCaffery as Butler secures win over Georgetown

WNBA star Caitlin Clark was at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday to support her boyfriend Connor McCaffery and the Butler Bulldogs. The Bulldogs faced off against the Georgetown Hoyas, securing a 97-86 win to improve to 12-13 while the Hoyas dropped to 15-10.

Ad

X (formerly Twitter) account "Butler Basketball Guru" shared a video of Caitlin Clark among fans after the game was over. She was smiling and talking with people around her, as many celebrated another Butler's win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2024-25 WNBA offseason allowed Clark to have more free time to visit Connor McCaffery, an assistant coach at Butler and has even taken family members with her to games.

Pierre Brooks II led the Bulldogs with 30 points in 34 minutes while Finley Bizjack contributed 15 points. Georgetown had Micah Peavy as their scoring leader, but it wasn't enough to beat Butler.

Patrick McCaffery, Connor's brother, played 33 minutes, scoring three points, dishing five assists and grabbing two rebounds.

Ad

Besides watching Butler and supporting Connor McCaffery, Clark also returned to her alma mater to catch some games and more recently to have her No. 22 jersey retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The former No. 1 overall pick is set to play her second campaign in the W and the Indiana Fever made a few moves that have fans ecstatic about the immediate future of their team.

Stephanie White reveals what she's seen from Caitlin Clark in first practices

Caitlin Clark will have a big chance to take the Fever further than the first round of the playoff this season. Indiana added several veterans to improve their chances of winning the championship.

Ad

Even so, Clark keeps surprising new coach Stephanie White, who listed all the things that make the player stand out over anybody else.

"So far she has been (coachable)," coach White said. "I haven't done a whole lot yet. Most great players want to be coached, they want to be challenged, they want to be pushed outside of their comfort zone because they want to be the greatest that has ever played.

Ad

"I don't want to put words in Catlin Clark's mouth but when you have somebody who works like she works on a daily basis that is perfectionist that does thing at such an elite level, they want to be the best."

Expand Tweet

The 2025 season is still months away, but Caitlin Clark is already preparing for the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback