Fever coach Stephanie White makes her feelings clear on Caitlin Clark after initial workouts: "Want to be the greatest that has ever played"

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White had high praise for Caitlin Clark on Wednesday. Speaking at Purdue University's Presidential Lecture Series, White was asked about Clark’s work ethic and didn’t hold back, making her stance crystal clear.

The former Connecticut Sun coach emphasized that Clark is highly coachable. She also highlighted the superstar point guard’s strong desire to be coached and her relentless hunger, just like the game’s greatest players, to be pushed beyond her comfort zone.

"So far she has been (coachable)," coach White said. "I haven't done a whole lot yet. Most great players want to be coached, they want to be challenged, they want to be pushed outside of their comfort zone because the want to be the greatest that has ever played.

Trending

"I don't want to put words in Catlin Clark's mouth but when you have somebody who works like she works on a daily basis that is perfectionist that does thing at such an elite level, they want to be the best."

Expand Tweet

White was recently appointed as the new head coach of the Indiana Fever. After parting ways with the Connecticut Sun in the offseason, she was drawn to the opportunity to coach a generational talent like Caitlin Clark, a key factor in her decision to join the Indiana-based franchise.

Stephanie White compares Caitlin Clark to WNBA legend

Discussing her experience working with Caitlin Clark, coach Stephanie White admitted that she hasn’t had extensive time in the gym with the reigning Rookie of the Year. However, in the few sessions they’ve had together, White observed glimpses of WNBA legend Tamika Catchings’ work ethic in Clark.

"I have only worked out with her in the gym a handful of times but I compare her work ethic to the only other player who I have seen to work like this is Tamika Catchings, who is the all time greatest, like one of the all time greatest," White said.

Expand Tweet

White’s first workout session with Clark took place in December of last year. A video of their intense training session was later shared by the Fever across their social media platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback