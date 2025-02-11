DeWanna Bonner shares honest feelings on her building chemistry with Caitlin Clark: "I think she’s a great person"

DeWanna Bonner left no doubt about her excitement to team up with Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever. The former Connecticut Sun star, who joined the Fever on a one-year deal in free agency, spoke candidly about Clark’s exceptional skillset on the court.

The two-time WNBA champion expressed her relief at playing alongside Clark rather than facing her as an opponent. Bonner also highlighted how their partnership could elevate both of their games when they take the floor together next season.

"I think she is a great player, I'm happy to be on her side now instead of guarding her. Of course she is a dynamic player and you see that what she has done in her rookie year. I'm actually excited to see what she is going to do her second year with a little bit of more experience. Hopefully I can make her job a littler easier and she can make mine a little easier."

Trending

The six-time All-Star shared that she and Caitlin Clark have already started training together. Bonner also had a heartfelt reaction to the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year’s personality, praising her character off the court.

"I think she’s a great person and we’ve been kinda connecting here," Bonner continued. "We had a great workout this morning and it was fun. She’s a fun kid."

Expand Tweet

Bonner’s arrival is a major boost for the Indiana Fever’s roster. The 15-year veteran brings invaluable experience and a championship pedigree, qualities that will greatly benefit the franchise in the upcoming season.

Also read: Fever coach Stephanie White drops heartfelt 3-word reaction to throwback picture with Caitlin Clark's $214,466 new teammate

Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever's signings feat. DeWanna Bonner

Caitlin Clark has openly expressed her excitement about the Indiana Fever's offseason moves. On Monday, the superstar point guard reinforced her enthusiasm, sharing that she has already worked out with DeWanna Bonner.

"I'm really excited. I think Kelly (Krauskopf) and Amber (Cox) have done a really good job of finding pieces that fit," Clark said. "It makes me excited about the future. With Steph and her staff coming in here, my ability to work out with Keith all offseason has been really fun, I got to work out with DB (DeWanna Bonner).

Expand Tweet

Regarding their offseason acquisitions, the Fever have strengthened their roster by signing DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson in free agency, while also adding Sophie Cunningham through a trade.

Also read: Caitlin Clark shares honest feelings on Indiana Fever after 3 major free agent signings

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback