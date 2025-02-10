"Excited about the future with Steph" - Caitlin Clark shares honest feelings on Fever's trade moves featuring DeWanna Bonner

The offseason has been eventful for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. There has been a lot of player movement during free agency, and the Fever also made plenty of changes to their roster, building around Clark. In a clip posted on Monday on X (formerly Twitter), the star player revealed her feelings about the organization's recent transactions.

Indiana made sure to add players who have experience in the postseason to help the young core of Clark and Aliyah Boston. During the offseason, the franchise traded for DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard. All three players have spent significant time playing in the postseason.

With the team's moves, Clark can't help but credit the front office. The former Iowa sensation credited Fever's president and general manager for how they've started to build an experienced team. She also credited Indiana coach Stephanie White and her coaching staff, revealing how excited she wants to succeed with her.

"I'm really excited. I think Kelly (Krauskopf) and Amber (Cox) have done a really good job of finding pieces that fit," Clark said. "It makes me excited about the future. With Steph and her staff coming in here, my ability to work out with Keith all offseason has been really fun, I got to work out with DB (DeWanna Bonner).

Clark pointed out that, as her teammates are playing overseas and in other leagues this offseason, she'll start to get a chance to work out with them. The one-time All-Star looks forward to seeing how they'll fit together to prepare for the season.

The reigning Rookie of the Year cited the team's lack of playoff experience last season, which exposed them and led to their elimination in the first round. However, with her new teammates, she's excited to see what they've got.

"So, adding pieces of players that have been in this league ... they know what it takes to win, to get to the finals, to win championships," Clark said. "I think that’s exactly what we needed in our locker room."

DeWanna Bonner praised Caitlin Clark's impact on the Fever

While there may have been a bit of bad blood between Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner from last year's playoffs, that has been put to the side. Now that they're teammates, the two had the chance to work together before the season started.

During her introductory news conference on Monday, Bonner talked about how she doesn't need to push Clark in any way. However, the veteran star said she's happy to be part of the organization and is looking forward to sharing knowledge with the Fever star.

The six-time All-Star hopes to help Clark greatly and wants to make the youngster's life on the court easier. Additionally, Bonner expects the same from the former top pick.

