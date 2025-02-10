Caitlin Clark drops 3-word reaction as Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl fever grips US

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was pumped before the start of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Clark has been a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs since she was a kid growing up in Iowa. The Chiefs are going for a three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark dropped a three-word reaction to show her excitement for the Super Bowl. She recently attended the Chiefs' 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the NFL divisional round. She was with Taylor Swift, who is dating the Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce.

"Here we go," Clark tweeted.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team to achieve the three-peat. It's something that Tom Brady has not done despite his seven Super Bowl wins. Patrick Mahomes has a chance to get closer to the man considered by many as the greatest of all time.

Caitlin Clark explains why she's a Kansas City Chiefs fan

Caitlin Clark explains why she's a Kansas City Chiefs fan. (Photo: IMAGN)

Due to her popularity, there were speculations that Caitlin Clark was a bandwagon fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark defended herself in an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with brothers Jason and Travis Kelce last month. She explained that being from Iowa meant the closest team was in Kansas City.

"I had family in Kansas City, and I grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, which is only three hours from Kansas City, so that's just the closest NFL team," Clark said. "My dad was a big Chiefs fan growing up. People think I'm like a bandwagon Chiefs fan. I'm like, 'No, I was there before Patrick (Mahomes) and Travis.' We were ride or dies, so we've been big fans."

The Chiefs have welcomed Clark with open arms, inviting her to watch their games multiple times over the past two years. With her budding friendship with Swift, people should expect to see her more in games possibly next season.

Caitlin Clark featured in Nike's first Super Bowl ad in nearly 30 years

For the first time in nearly three decades, Nike aired an ad at the Super Bowl. The brand is backing up the increasing popularity of women's sports, especially basketball.

The ad featured WNBA stars such as Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Other athletes in the ad include gymnast Jordan Chiles, track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson and tennis star Aryna Sabalenka.

Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike last year. She's expected to get her own signature shoe, possibly in 2026. Some fans are baffled that the delay in the release of CC's shoes will keep the company from capitalizing on her popularity.

