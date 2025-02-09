Caitlin Clark headlines $114,520,000,000 brand's first Super Bowl commercial in nearly 30 years

Shortly after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2024, Caitlin Clark inked a multi-year deal with Nike. As she continues her relationship with the iconic brand, they reportedly plan to showcase her on one of the biggest stages in sports.

Aside from the game itself, one of the biggest draws of the Super Bowl is the commercials. Knowing that a vasty majority of America is tuned in, companies go all out to put together top-tier ads. Nike hasn't run a commercial during the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, but that is expected to change Sunday.

Ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, reports surfaced of Nike entering the fold regarding commercials. The $114.5 billion brand had an ad prepared featuring Caitlin Clark.

"The new ad, three times the length of most Super Bowl spots, delivers a message of resilience and defiance. Featuring WNBA stars Clark, A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, along with other elite female athletes."

Nike is looking to capitalize on the rapid growth in popularity in women's basketball. What better way to do so than featuring Clark, who has emerged as one of the biggest mainstream stars in all sports over the past two years.

Just a few weeks after sitting in a suite with Taylor Swift to catch playoff action, Caitlin Clark will now find herself making an appearance during the Super Bowl.

(This is a developing story.)

