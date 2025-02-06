Caitlin Clark shares honest feelings on Indiana Fever after 3 major free agent signings

Caitlin Clark expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Indiana Fever franchise on Tuesday. The WNBA superstar openly acknowledged her gratitude for the team's dedication behind the scenes, ensuring that players have access to all the necessary resources to succeed.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year attended the KC Women’s Sports Awards ceremony, where she discussed various topics. One particular moment that stood out to fans was her glowing praise for the Fever and the organization’s commitment to its players.

"I will very lucky and fortunate to be a part of Fever who are putting $78 million on 108,000 square feet training facility," Clark said. "The other big one in the WNBA is 64,000 so it just shows you the kind of space that we are going to have from mental health spaces to courts to hair salons just random things are going to be absolutely incredible."

The Indiana Fever are fully committed to maximizing the Caitlin Clark era. In her rookie season, the generational talent led the team to its first playoff appearance in eight years.

As the former Iowa standout prepares for her second WNBA season, the Fever front office has been proactive in strengthening the roster around their superstar point guard.

Several high-profile free agents have signed with Indiana in recent days. Clark believes their decision reflects the franchise’s unwavering commitment to building a winning culture.

"Now that free agency is going on right now, you can tell that is what players are prioritizing when they are looking at where they want to go, where the organizations and franchises are giving the resources to their players," Clark added.

Indiana has bolstered its roster by signing veteran champions Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson in free agency. Together, the trio brings invaluable championship experience, having collectively won seven WNBA titles.

Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever's offseason moves

Caitlin Clark recently expressed her excitement about the Indiana Fever's offseason moves to strengthen the roster. The franchise has successfully retained its core trio of Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell while adding key reinforcements.

Clark shared her thoughts on the Fever’s roster upgrades, emphasizing that the team is built to contend for a championship now.

"I'm excited," Clark said. "Obviously we made some great moves. I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are helping us win now and I think that's really important. I think they're putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well."

Meanwhile, the one-time WNBA All-Star is dedicating her offseason to refining her skills in the gym. Instead of playing professional basketball during the break, she has chosen to focus on training and development.

