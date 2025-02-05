Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith drops 3-word reaction to Indiana Fever highlight montage

NaLyssa Smith is set to play for the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA season. The talented forward, who previously teamed up with Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever, helped the team reach the first round of the playoffs last season. However, her time with the Fever recently came to an end after she was traded in a blockbuster four-team deal.

Last Friday, Indiana was part of a significant trade that brought Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury. In exchange, the Fever parted ways with Smith, sending the former Baylor standout to the Wings.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Wings' official Instagram account shared a highlight montage celebrating Smith’s best plays and standout moments from her time with the Indiana Fever.

"They say Grammys come to Texas," the Wings admin wrote as caption.

Trending

NaLyssa Smith reacted to the video posted on the Wings' social media account by sharing the clip on her Instagram story, accompanied by a three-word caption.

"The marathon continues," Smith wrote.

(Credit: NaLyssa Smith/Instagram)

On the day Smith's trade was announced, the former Fever star wasted no time expressing her feelings. She promptly updated her Instagram bio, tagging her new team while removing any mention of the Indiana Fever. She also acknowledged the trade with a brief yet meaningful two-word message: "New beginnings."

NaLyssa Smith to play alongside her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington

NaLyssa Smith will team up with her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington at the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA season. Both players were part of a blockbuster four-team trade involving the Wings, Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun. The deal sent Carrington and Tyasha Harris from the Sun to the Wings, reuniting the couple on the same roster.

This will be the first time Smith and Carrington play together in the WNBA, but they previously shared the court at Baylor University. Their relationship began during their college years and after a brief breakup, the duo rekindled their romance last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback